Clemson starting cornerback injured during scrimmage, reports say

A cornerback who emerged as a late-season starter for the Clemson football team was injured during the team’s Saturday scrimmage, per multiple reports.

Sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis suffered a lower leg injury during the Tigers’ Aug. 10 scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, The Clemson Insider reported on Monday.

The website, citing sources, reported that Lewis was “unable to put pressure down on his leg” after the injury and is currently using crutches.

TigerIllustrated.com and Clemson247 also reported on Lewis’ injury. When reached by The State, a team spokesman deferred comment to coach Dabo Swinney, who’s scheduled to address the media after Clemson’s second scrimmage on Thursday.

Lewis’ injury comes roughly three weeks before No. 14 Clemson’s opening game against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta. Although the team won’t formally release a depth chart for another two weeks, Lewis was widely expected to be a starting cornerback for that season opener against the Bulldogs and star QB Carson Beck.

A four-star recruit from Georgia who flipped from Pittsburgh to Clemson late in the 2023 cycle, Lewis (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) appeared in all 13 games last season.

He had seven tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 150 snaps last year. Lewis returned an interception for a touchdown and had four pass breakups in Georgia Tech, earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors in his first career start, and had a game-sealing interception against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Swinney told media after Saturday’s scrimmage that a few players had gotten “banged up” and had to leave the field but he was unsure of their specific injuries and would need to consult with trainers.