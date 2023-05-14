Clemson softball hosting NCAA Tournament regional for second straight season

The Clemson softball team will host an NCAA Tournament regional for the second straight season.

The Tigers (46-9) are the tournament’s No. 16 overall seed and the top seed in the Clemson Regional. They’ll open against regional 4-seed UNC Greensboro (37-20) at 3 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). Cal State Fullerton (33-19) plays Auburn (40-17) in the regional’s other game at 5:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

Clemson has advance to the NCAA Tournament in all three full seasons of the program’s existence under coach John Rittman. The inaugural season (2020) was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

The program has since reeled off three straight 40-win seasons and three NCAA appearances.

The Tigers are led by two-way star Valerie Cagle. She is tops on the team with a .457 batting average, 74 hits, 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. In the circle, Cagle is 23-5 with a 1.20 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 169 innings pitched.

Clemson has lost four of the last six games, including a 2-0 defeat to Duke on Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Clemson softball in NCAA Tournament