Clemson scores rivalry win over short-handed Gamecocks. What we learned

Frank Martin held his head in his hands as it shook.

His South Carolina team was 1-for-8 from the field with two turnovers in the first six minutes of the Gamecocks’ Saturday road contest against Clemson. The Tigers, too, had their struggles, making for a low-scoring affair early. Clemson managed to find a groove at the right time, however, and came away with the 70-56 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers have now won six of the 11 contests played against South Carolina under head coach Brad Brownell.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Gamecocks playing short-handed

Because of positive COVID-19 tests on South Carolina’s team, just playing the game against Clemson was in question. The Gamecocks, however, had enough negative tests to travel.

The group was without five players, including forward AJ Wilson, who was out with a knee injury. The Gamecocks were missing starters James Reese V and Wildens Leveque, as well as key reserves Devin Carter and Josh Gray, who were all in COVID protocol.

South Carolina rotated nine of the 11 available players through the first half. Jermaine Couisnard, who was questionable with an ankle injury, played 19 of the first 20 minutes but logged five minutes in the second half.

Chico Carter stepped up and scored seven points during the Gamecocks’ 12-0 run that began with a dunk from Ja’Von Benson at the 11:58 mark of the second half.

Chico Carter, who was averaging 8.1 minutes per game, put up a game-high 21 points in Saturday’s contest in 30 minutes played, while Benson had six points.

Capitalizing on opportunity

Clemson had an off night shooting and, at one point, didn’t make a shot for a nearly seven-minute period midway through the first half. The Tigers, however, found ways to make up for the scoring woes until they found their shots.

Clemson won the rebounding battle 51-35 and scored 16 second-chance points.

Hunter Tyson led the way with 18 points to complement 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Despite the Gamecocks’ comeback attempt during the latter stages of the second half, the Tigers did just enough to come away with a third-straight win.

Spark off the bench

While Clemson’s team as a whole struggled to drain shots, Alex Hemenway didn’t. The reserve guard made two 3-pointers during the Tigers’ 16-0 run during the second half.

Hemenway made the first trey right after Chico Carter’s two free throws at the 16:54 mark of the final frame to narrow the Tigers’ lead, 36-27. Hemenway went 3-for-4 beyond the arc for nine points on the night.

USC’s Benson ended the Tigers’ run with his dunk.

Next games

▪ Clemson at Virginia, 8 p.m. Wednesday, John Paul Jones Arena (ACC Network)

▪ South Carolina vs Army, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Colonial Life Arena (SEC Network Plus)