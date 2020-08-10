Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence becomes a major player in #WeWantToPlay

As the internet blasted out rumor after rumor Sunday that the 2020 FBS college football season will be postponed this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a case for the game to go on.

Lawrence's reasoning, as he laid out in a Twitter thread? That players would be less at risk for COVID-19 if they were under team supervision rather than away from the facilities.

The Tigers star — a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick next year — earlier called for a way to move forward on a season.

Sunday night, Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Alabama running back Najee Harris raised the stakes; they introduced a campaign for players to unionize through the #WeWantToPlay movement, adding their voices to those of Pac-12 and Big Ten players who have called on schools to do more to ensure their health. Players across the nation sent out the same tweet in a coordinated effort to gain recognition.

Lawrence's tweets about players being better off playing were followed by a spike in #WeWantToPlay tweets:

Reports Sunday centered on the Big Ten possibly canceling fall sports in 2020 and/or moving them to the spring 2021. The conference would be the second FBS league to call off play in the fall: The Mid-American Conference announced Saturday it is postponing its season to the spring.