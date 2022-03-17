Clemson’s Pro Day list includes 10 players. Here’s who’s expected to participate, sit out

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter had about five minutes Wednesday to catch up with wide receiver Justyn Ross.

The two hadn’t seen each other in a few months with Streeter gearing up for another season and Ross training in Texas for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“He looks great. I mean, looks great,” Streeter emphasized.

Ross will be one of nine former Tigers expected to work out in some capacity at Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday morning. The event will also be televised on the ACC Network, starting at 10 a.m.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich, tight end Braden Galloway, long snapper Jack Maddox, running back Darien Rencher, linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector, punter Will Spiers and safety Nolan Turner are the other eight expected to compete.

Cornerback Andrew Booth, a projected first-round selection, won’t be participating in the Pro Day due to a lingering quad injury he suffered preparing for the NFL Combine, according to reports. Goodrich, who was unable to complete the combine workouts with broken and bruised ribs suffered during the Reese’s Senior Bowl, is believed to be healthy enough to work out.

Ross, who will have former Tigers quarterback and current offensive analyst Tajh Boyd throwing to him, was limited at the NFL Combine a couple of weeks ago. He did complete the bench press, logging 11 reps, and had his measurements taken, being officially listed as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

Ross was sidelined for the 2020 season after having surgery related to a congenital fusion in his spine that he was born with then missed the last few weeks of the 2021 season with a foot injury he’d been playing with for most of the year. The last time he played was against UConn on Nov. 13. The Alabama native is expected to complete all of the Pro Day drills.

To see Ross’ progress and how far he’s come has been a highlight for Streeter.

“It’s been amazing to watch him grow as a man and go through adversity and push through it, and how he’s maintained a positive attitude,” Streeter said. “Just to see where he is now and just to come back from the injury that he had, I mean, that takes a lot of guts and courage.”

For Tigers cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, being able to see Booth and Goodrich getting ready for the NFL is bittersweet. While he’ll miss having them around, he celebrates the work they’ve put in will potentially be rewarded with a continued football career.

“What is also gratifying to see them come in as freshmen and write down goals and see those goals come to fruition,” Reed said, adding that both will take Clemson to whatever team drafts them. “You’re getting guys that are winners, that know how to work, that are selfless, that are good teammates, guys that are accountable. (They’re) guys that have faced some adversity and overcame a lot of things.”

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be at least one of the NFL coaches expected to be at Clemson’s Pro Day. He normally arrives a day early to take in one of Clemson’s practices and continued the tradition this year.

“You can pretty much count on him being here,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, “so excited to have him in town and a bunch of people here tomorrow to watch these guys.”

This will be the last opportunity for the Tigers to display their physical ability before the NFL Draft, which begins on April 28.