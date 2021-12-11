Clemson to play for soccer national championship after College Cup win over Notre Dame

In Friday’s semifinal matchup of the men’s soccer College Cup, the Clemson Tigers defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in overtime after penalty kicks.

Both team’s defenses kept their opponents from getting many scoring chances in the first half, with the Tigers getting three shot attempts and the Fighting Irish four. The score was tied 1-1 at the half.

Physicality ramped up in the second half, with both teams fighting for possession in their respective boxes. Notre Dame had a few opportunities at shots in the second half, but were kept out by the Tigers defense on multiple occasions. Neither team scored in the second period, and the game went into overtime.

Neither team managed a goal in the extra 20 minutes, so the teams went into penalty kicks. Both teams traded kicks until Clemson keeper George Marks blocked one while up 4-3. This gave Justin Malou the opportunity to close it out, and he did so giving the Tigers National Championship berth.

With the victory, Clemson, now 17-5, advances to the National Championship Game, where they will face the winner of Georgetown and Washington. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

How to watch the 2021 College Cup

Game 2: Georgetown (18-2-1) vs. Washington (17-1-2), 8:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)





Game 3: National championship game, Clemson vs Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU)