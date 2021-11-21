Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over South Carolina in rivalry game

Clemson opened as a 14-point favorite against South Carolina when the first betting lines came out on Sunday afternoon.

The first line via Circa Sports comes less than 24 hours after the Tigers (8-3) put together their most complete game of the season, beating No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27. They totaled over 500 yards against an FBS opponent for the first time this season with 543 yards.

The Gamecocks (6-5) survived Auburn 21-17 to become bowl-eligible in Shane Beamer’s first season as the head coach. Quarterback Jason Brown rebounded from the loss to Missouri by throwing the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown with less than five minutes left in Saturday’s third quarter.

Clemson leads the rivalry series 71-42-4 and has won the last six meetings. Before that, the Gamecocks had won five straight in the series.

The game was last played in 2019 in Columbia, with Clemson winning 38-3.

After a one-year hiatus due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palmetto Bowl resumes this season with Clemson traveling to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

