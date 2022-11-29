Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

  • North Carolina head coach Mack Brown argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    North Carolina head coach Mack Brown argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) tackles Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) tackles Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
  • North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown as North Carolina State linebackers Payton Wilson (11) and Drake Thomas (32) trail during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown as North Carolina State linebackers Payton Wilson (11) and Drake Thomas (32) trail during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown while pursued by South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown while pursued by South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
  • North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) can't quite haul in a pass as he is defended by North Carolina State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) can't quite haul in a pass as he is defended by North Carolina State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) celebrates after his interception with safety Jalyn Phillips (25) and head coach Dabo Swinney, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) celebrates after his interception with safety Jalyn Phillips (25) and head coach Dabo Swinney, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
  • North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a touchdown pass as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
PETE IACOBELLI
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it's a month they'd rather forget.

Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night.

“They're in the same boat, right,” Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry said of the Tar Heels. “So there's really no excuse of who can feel worse about themselves.”

Clemson was 8-0, ranked fourth and among the four teams in the CFP's initial poll heading into the month. But the Tigers lost their next game, 35-14, at unranked Notre Dame, then lost any playoff chance with a loss last Saturday to rival South Carolina, 31-30, after leading 30-21 late in the third quarter.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney and his players were bothered by their play in those losses, but plan to get their focus back in a hurry with the ACC title at stake.

“We'll move on like we always have done. The last time we lost, we went back to work. This is what you do," Swinney said.

“You keep good perspective,” he continued.

Even when it's difficult to find a way forward.

“It’s hard to win,” Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said. “People forget that sometimes.”

North Carolina had little trouble winning for most of the season. The Tar Heels stood 9-1 and had clinched their first ACC Coastal Division since 2015. But North Carolina was stunned at home by Georgia Tech, 21-17 on Nov. 19 before falling in double overtime, 30-27, to rival North Carolina State, also at home.

“I’m not going to sit around and feel bad,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "I’m not going to feel embarrassed for nine wins. I’ll give two teams credit that beat us at home at the end, which I’m disappointed in. ... But when your team plays as hard as they can play, that’s all you can ask them to do.”

And, maybe, to remember what's out there this weekend.

Clemson has won seven ACC crowns since 2011 with Swinney in charge. The Tigers missed the game last season after starting 4-3, ending a run of six straight league championships.

Orhorhoro recalls watching at home as Wake Forest and Pitt faced off for the league championship a year ago. It wasn't easy to sit through it, he said, “knowing we could've been in it if we had handled our business. It just gave me a deeper appreciation for Saturday.”

Brown, too, wants his players to embrace their chance at history — the Tar Heels last ACC crown came in 1980 — rather than their two-game losing streak.

“If you’d asked a North Carolina fan, or me, in August: would you take nine wins and a chance to play Clemson for the conference championship? We’d be so excited,” said Brown, who won the 2005 national title at Texas.

Henry said breaking down film after the South Carolina loss showed he and his teammates the truth of what went wrong after a couple of days of looking at rants of those on social media about the Tigers' problems.

“The only opinions that matter are the ones in this facility," Henry said. “And those are the ones that we can try to get better from.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said his players were upset at losing their seven-game win streak over the Gamecocks and their 40 straight victories at home, a run that began in November 2016. But they returned to the football complex on Sunday with their eyes on the the conference championship game.

“Seeing guys throughout the field, they know the challenge of the week,” Goodwin said. “Of being able to flush (the loss) and make things right this week.”

___

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

