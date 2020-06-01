Clemson leading scorer Simms returning for final year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson leading scorer Aamir Simms is returning for a final season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.

Simms had until June 3 to pull out of the draft. He had announced in March his intentions to go pro. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return for his senior year.

Simms is a 6-foot-8 forward from Palmyra, Virginia who was a third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick this past season after averaging a team-best, 13 points a game. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Simms was instrumental as Clemson defeated three programs ranked in the top six in the Top 25 for the first time in school history in No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Florida State. Simms had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Tigers won for the first time at North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 79-76 in overtime last January.

Simms' return means Clemson will have four of five starters back from last year.

