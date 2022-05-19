Clemson hosts NCAA softball tournament regional this weekend. Here’s how to watch

The Clemson softball team is hosting its first NCAA tournament regional in program history this weekend.

The Tigers, which first announced their softball team in 2017 and debuted in 2020, have appeared in the NCAA tournament each of the two seasons they have been eligible.

In the Tigers’ first NCAA tournament berth last year, they were a No. 2 seed at the Tuscaloosa Regional and lost to host seed Alabama in the regional final. They earned a No. 10 national seed and regional hosting privileges this year.

Clemson will host UNC Wilmington, Auburn and Louisiana at McWhorter Stadium with a shot at the NCAA Super Regional on the line.

The Clemson Regional starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The winner of the double-elimination regional advances to the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional, which will be held May 27-29 against the winner of the Stillwater Regional. The Women’s College World Series is scheduled for June 3-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Here’s what to know before this weekend’s tournament.

How to watch Clemson Tigers in NCAA softball tournament regional

Who: No. 14/13 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington — Game 1

When: Friday, May 20 at noon

Where: McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Watch: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WCCP 105.5 FM in Clemson... See full list of Clemson radio affiliates here.

Clemson softball preview

Clemson’s softball program has experienced early success since it was announced in March 2017.

This season, the Tigers earned the No. 10 national seed and the No. 1 seed in the Clemson Regional after going 39-15 in only their second full season of NCAA play.

Clemson, ranked within the top 15 in both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and ESPN polls, finished second in this year’s ACC tournament. The Tigers fell to No. 2 national seed Florida State in the title game but still secured a regional host site for the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The Tigers returned 21 players from last year’s NCAA regional team, including sophomore McKenzie Clark, who leads the team with a .327 batting average and .618 slugging percentage. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson emerged in her second year, posting a 1.69 ERA through 24 appearances that includes three solo shutouts.

All-ACC first-team two-way player Valerie Cagle is 15-8 overall in the circle with 166 strikeouts to go with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs at the plate.

Head coach John Rittman has had a historic start at the helm of the young Clemson softball program. The Tigers’ softball team tied with the women’s tennis program for the best start in school history, going 78-22 in its first 100 games.

2022 NCAA softball tournament Clemson regional schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 14/13 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington, noon (ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 17/21 Auburn vs. Louisiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, noon

Game 7 (If Necessary): 2:30 p.m.