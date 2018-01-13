Clemson hosts Miami in battle of ranked ACC teams

Miami and Clemson provide the only matchup of ranked ACC teams this weekend when the No. 18 Hurricanes and No. 19 Tigers clash Saturday in Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Hurricanes (13-2, 2-1 ACC) will be playing the second contest of a three-game stretch against ranked conference teams, having held on for an 80-74 victory over No. 23 Florida State on Sunday. They host No. 7 Duke on Monday night.

The Tigers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) will be looking to bounce back from Thursday night's 78-77 loss at North Carolina State, a defeat that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

The Tigers moved into the rankings for the first time to start the new year, debuting at No. 25 in the Jan. 1 poll after beating the Wolfpack by 16 points in the first of their two scheduled meetings.

The respect and recognition for coach Brad Brownell's club may be a recent development, but Miami's Jim Larranaga wasn't surprised at its rise. He saw the Tigers' potential a year ago when they were struggling to a 17-16 record. Brownell will start a combination of two seniors, two redshirt juniors and a true junior.

"That's a great formula for success -- veterans who have been in the system, who really know the coach, know the coaching style, know the philosophy, have played in the system, and who know each other," Larranaga said.

All starters average in double figures for the Tigers led by guard Marcquise Reed's 15.9 average and forward Donte Grantham's 14.7. But it is at the opposite end of the court where Brownell sees the big improvement.

"We have five guys scoring in double figures so we have some good depth that way in terms of our scoring," Brownell said. "I think this team has improved defensively over last year's team. I think that is part of the reason why we're playing a little bit better."