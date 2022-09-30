Clemson great Christian Wilkins to be ESPN ‘College GameDay’ guest picker

ESPN’s “College GameDay” TV show has announced its guest picker for Saturday morning’s broadcast from Clemson’s campus.

Former Clemson star Christian Wilkins will join the pregame show to pick games ahead of Saturday night’s game between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 N.C. State at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Despite Hurricane Ian-related weather concerns earlier in the week, “College GameDay” will broadcast outdoors as planned from Bowman Field, a large, grassy outdoors area on central campus it had used on previous visits to Clemson.

Clemson’s expected to see heavy rainfall on Friday night, but weather will clear up quickly with just a 24% chance of rain Saturday morning and 15% chance of rain Saturday night, according to Weather.com.

Clemson’s emergency management team “continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and is participating in daily emergency management calls with state officials,” according to a university release.

This year’s iteration of “College GameDay” features host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack making picks for each Saturday’s biggest games, with Corso donning the headgear of his winning pick for the host school’s game.

Reporters Jen Lada, Gene Wojciechowski and Jess Sims; research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica; and college football insider Pete Thamel are also contributing to “College GameDay” broadcasts this season.

Clemson’s hosting “College GameDay” for the first time since Oct. 10, 2020, when the then-No. 1 Tigers beat then-No. 7 Miami 42-17 during the COVID-19 season. That year’s broadcast followed an alternative, reduced format.

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 30th overall appearance and eighth home appearance on “College GameDay,” per the school. It’s also the 13th straight season Clemson’s played in at least one “College GameDay”-featured contest.

The Tigers are 18-11 all-time in “College GameDay” featured games and 14-4 since 2016. They’re also 6-1 when hosting “GameDay” on campus.

Clemson vs. NC State football game