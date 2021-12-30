Clemson gets pick-six after Iowa State QB Brock Purdy inexplicably bats deflected pass toward defender

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy delivered one of the goofiest plays of bowl season on Wednesday night. And that's not a compliment, unfortunately.

Purdy somehow batted a deflected pass straight into the arms of Clemson's Mario Goodrich in the third quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl. We're guessing that Purdy was attempting to get the ball down to the ground so it would be an incomplete pass, but he instead hit the ball up and forward and into Goodrich's arms.

Goodrich then ran it into the end zone for a 20-3 Clemson lead.

Clemson with the strangest pick six you will ever see thanks to Brock Purdy's lackluster volleyball skills 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PT7wdxMQk — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 30, 2021

Purdy had the chance to legally catch or knock the ball down after it was deflected. As you can see from the GIF above, he wasn't going to make it very far if he caught the ball. So knocking it down seemed to be the safest option. But that football clearly did not go straight to the ground.

You can hear the disbelief in the voices of Clemson's radio announcers as the play unfolded live.

As called on Clemson radio: pic.twitter.com/p5MB4Tjwj1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2021

The flag that was thrown on the play was quickly picked up after officials realized that Purdy legally batted the ball forward since it was deflected.

A Cheez-It Bowl win gives Clemson its 11th consecutive 10-win season. The Tigers last failed to win at least 10 games in a season in 2010 when they were 6-7 in Dabo Swinney’s second season.