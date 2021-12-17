Clemson game still on as of now, despite USC COVID cases. Here’s what’s next

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

Just when the South Carolina men’s basketball team had seemed to turn the page from last year’s difficult, pandemic-riddled season, news broke Thursday night that USC will be without up to six players Saturday at Clemson due to a combination of COVID-19 issues and injuries.

The news comes amid a wave of COVID-related postponements in college basketball nationwide, but USC head coach Frank Martin said Friday morning there’s been no talk of postponing or canceling Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

Of the six players who could be missing for the Gamecocks, two — A.J. Wlson (knee) and Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) — are dealing with injuries. The other four, whom Martin declined to name, have tested positive for the virus.

Martin said that the entire team tested again Friday morning and that the team should have the results back just before the Gamecocks travel to Clemson late Friday afternoon. Martin said he has not spoken with Clemson coach Brad Brownell about the status of the game, and he said he doesn’t yet know if the Gamecocks will test again on Saturday.

“Right now, our guys, me, we’re getting on the bus and we’re going to play,” Martin said Friday. “God forbid, if we get more positives, obviously Clemson has to make a decision. Let’s say we only have eight guys. Do they still want to play a game with this thing kind of spreading in our locker room? And do we need to get on the bus and go if it continues to spread? That’s it.”

Last season, the Gamecocks shut down team activities three separate times due to COVID-19 cases within the program. Cancellations wiped away the bulk of the team’s non-conference schedule — including the Clemson game — and the Gamecocks played several games short-handed due to the virus. Martin contracted the virus twice, including mid-season, and top assistant Chuck Martin tested positive as well.

Before this season, Martin said all but two players on USC’s roster were vaccinated, and he said Friday that those two players remain unvaccinated. Martin is vaccinated and said he is scheduled to receive a booster shot next week.

Featuring nine new players, Martin’s Gamecocks have gotten off to a strong 8-2 start this season, already surpassing the win total of last year’s 6-15 team. But their depth will be tested against Clemson (7-4), should the game be played as scheduled.

Brownell said Friday that Clemson is aware of USC’s COVID-19 issues. Brownell said almost all of his team is vaccinated and he’s encouraging the players to get booster shots. They’re also still wearing masks in some areas.

Not knowing who will be on the court for the Gamecocks will create a challenge from a game-planning standpoint. But Brownell complimented Martin’s team on its depth, saying he thinks there will be “no drop-off.”

“That changes it a little bit,” Brownell said. “We like to be prepared. … That makes it a little more challenging not knowing who you’re preparing for.”