A Clemson frat is guilty of hazing, college says. This is their punishment

A fraternity’s interim suspension at Clemson University is now an official four-year ban, after an investigation determined members were responsible for hazing.

Earlier this year, the school’s chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho was accused of forcing students into personal servitude and giving them chemical burns, according to a letter from Clemson.

An independent probe confirmed the allegations and revealed instances of line-ups, ice baths and bodily harm towards a new member, according to university documents. Now, the group is barred from campus until 2027.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The university first received a complaint in April that claimed Alpha Gamma Rho had hazed new members in the basement of the off-campus chapter house, according to a letter from Kris Hodge, director of Clemson’s Office of Community and Ethical Standards.

Alpha Gamma Rho had allegedly deprived new members of sleep and demanded that they participate in line-ups, which often involve interrogation or forced exercise, and personal servitude. The fraternity had also inflicted a kind of “chemical burn” on new members using a “salt-type” material or combination of materials, though the actual substance was unknown.

Following the complaint, the fraternity was placed on interim suspension while Clemson officials investigated. The suspension meant Alpha Gamma Rho had to stop all chapter business, including social activities and any meetings on or off campus. Now that it is officially suspended, the fraternity cannot recruit new members or participate in official university activities as a group, according to Clemson policy.

Clemson spokesman Philip Sikes said Alpha Gamma Rho accepted responsibility for the charges and mutually agreed to the university’s decision to suspend the fraternity.

“The University takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously,” Sikes said. “The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process.”

Rex Martin, CEO of Alpha Gamma Rho’s national organization, said the fraternity accepts the university’s recommendation.

“The Fraternity does not tolerate any behavior that does not uphold the Purpose and Values of Alpha Gamma Rho,” Martin said in a statement. “Any such behavior should be immediately reported to the Home Office. Alpha Gamma Rho is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of its membership.”

In 2027, Alpha Gamma Rho will need to petition Clemson for a “re-recognition” to become an official student group once again.

Other fraternities have also been disciplined by Clemson. Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi are currently suspended from Clemson’s campus until 2024 and 2025, respectively, for alcohol and hazing violations, according to the university’s conduct case reports. Sigma Chi has been permanently dismissed.

The State has reached out to Clemson’s Interfraternity Council and its president, John Shoemaker.