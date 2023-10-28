Clemson football running back Will Shipley takes scary hit during NC State game

Clemson football running back Will Shipley walked off the field on his own after taking a scary hit in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at NC State.

Shipley, a junior, caught an 11-yard swing pass near the Wolfpack’s end zone but laid on the field motionless for a while after colliding with NC State safety Shyheim Battle. Battle hit Shipley in the neck/back area, per a replay.

Clemson trainers and local EMS personnel tended to Shipley for about three minutes before he sat up and left the field on his own to cheers from the crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium. Shipley went directly into the injury tent on Clemson’s sideline.

Coach Dabo Swinney will provide an update on Shipley’s status postgame.