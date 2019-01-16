Clemson football players are down for Quavo's invite after White House visit

Much has been made about Donald Trump serving fast food by candlelight to the Clemson football team, and the latest to join the commentary is Quavo.

The Migos member, who is a noted Georgia fan, wants to properly pay respect to the Tigers after their national championship visit to the White House. He sent an open invite on Twitter for the team to head over to Quality Control's headquarters (a record label based in Atlanta) for some cuisine that's not McDonald's or Wendy's.

I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED

YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME

Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS

The Stir Fry Way!





— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 15, 2019

Members of the football team seemed very excited about the opportunity.

Clemson safety K'Von Wallace

WE NEED THIS TO HAPPEN NO CAP — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 15, 2019

Clemson DT Albert Huggins Jr.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

But can Quavo actually do this?

The NCAA has a long list of rules and it's difficult to determine whether or not this counts as a violation. But knowing the NCAA, it probably would be. In 2014, Oklahoma released a list of self-reported violations, one of which involved players receiving food.

Here's the breakdown via The Oklahoman:

May 10, 2013 Violation: Three current student-athletes received food in excess of NCAA regulation at a graduation banquet. The three had graduated from the school but returned for an additional season of competition. The players were provided pasta in excess of the permissible amount allowed. Resolution: The three were required to donate $3.83 each (the cost of the pasta serving) to a charity of their choice in order to be reinstated. The department provided rules education to applicable athletics department staff members.

And there's this from the New York Times in 2012:

Giving athletes anything is forbidden. My roommate tutored athletes, and he was told many many times to never give the athletes food or drink. Not from home, and especially not on campus from a machine or restaurant.

Sporting News reached out to the NCAA for comment and will update this post if we hear back as to whether a feast with Quavo would be considered a rules violation.