Clemson football ends spring with 2023 Orange and White game. What we learned

When Dabo Swinney tweaked Clemson’s 2023 spring game format, he had a clear purpose: to give Cade Klubnik, his starting quarterback, some stability amid an offseason of change.

Mission somewhat accomplished.

Playing primarily with the Tigers’ first-team offense, Klubnik had his moments in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He was 18 of 33 for 190 yards, completed six passes of 15-plus yards and displayed some impressive chemistry with breakout candidate tight end Jake Briningstool.

But the unit’s overall shortcomings against Clemson’s first-team defense – Klubnik throwing two tip-ball interceptions, wide receivers failing to get much separation, an undermanned offensive line struggling to block – also hinted at some of the spots the Tigers need to improve in heading into the 2023 season with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Klubnik’s White team offense had one strong 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Phil Mafah rushing touchdown but went 0 for 7 on scoring outside of that in the first half, with four punts, two turnovers on interceptions and one failed tempo drive before halftime.

That was partially to be expected with the unit missing some notable contributors: running back Will Shipley, offensive linemen Walker Parks, Will Putnam and Marcus Tate and wide receivers Beaux Collins and Adam Randall.

Still, a lack of production was enough to prompt Swinney to keep Klubnik and portions of the first-team unit playing well into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s glorified scrimmage.

The White team, made up primarily of Clemson’s first-team offense and second-team defense, ended up winning 20-13 against the Orange team, made up primarily of Clemson’s first-team defense and second-team offense, in front of an estimated 50,000 fans.

The winning points came from true freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes, who intercepted a pass from fellow freshman Christopher Vizzina and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown with 1:36 remaining.

Here’s what else we learned from the last of 15 spring practices for the defending ACC champion Tigers, who now enter an extended break period before returning to campus this summer to prepare for the 2023 season.

Freshmen defensive linemen are legit

There’s been a lot of talk through spring practice about Clemson’s true freshman defensive linemen. The early enrollees backed that up Saturday.

Peter Woods, a former five-star recruit from Alabama, tied for the Orange team lead with six tackles (including five solo) and also had a tackle for loss, a sack of Klubnik and a blocked extra point for good measure.

Teammate Stephiylan Green may have been even more impressive with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. And T.J. Parker made it a clean sweep with three tackles and a sack and TFL of his own.

Offensive line developments

As mentioned, Clemson was shorthanded Saturday with right guard Parks (ankle) and left guard Tate (knee) recovering from surgeries and center Putnam attending his brother’s wedding.

That added a few more wrinkles to what was already an interesting position group heading into 2023. On the White team’s first possession, the lineup was: left tackle Tristan Leigh, left guard Mitchell Mayes, center Ryan Linthicum, right guard Harris Sewell and right tackle Blake Miller.

Leigh’s competing for the left tackle spot vacated by Jordan McFadden, who won the ACC’s Blocking Trophy last year, while Mayes continues to establish himself as a legit rotational piece and Sewell is a true freshman trying to break into the rotation.

Domonique Thomas a legit backup?

With Shipley missing Saturday’s game as a precautionary – he would’ve played if it was a normal game week, per the team – Thomas, a former walk-on, got his chance to shine.

The 5-foot-8 junior nicknamed “Quadzilla” certainly did that with 14 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry, had a long run of 20 and provided some legit juice for the Orange team, which struggled with quarterback play all day.

Thomas played just 21 offensive snaps last year, rushing seven times for 31 yards, but he’s still Clemson’s most experienced rusher by far behind All-ACC talent Shipley and top backup Phil Mafah (11 carries, 42 yards, one touchdown).

Especially with last year’s third-stringer, Kobe Pace, transferring out to Virginia, injuries to either of those backs could press Thomas into crucial playing time.