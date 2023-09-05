Clemson football, Dabo Swinney take it on chin at Duke. Now they must salvage a season.

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson’s 2023 football season isn’t over, but it sure felt that way late Monday night.

How the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney respond after suffering an uppercut in Week 1 will determine whether this season can be salvaged. All of a sudden, it's either win or don't go to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson showed the complete package in its stunning 28-7 loss at Duke – missed tackles, blocked field goals, fumbles in the red zone.

Air Raid?

The Tigers’ offense looked more like Air Fade.

And more growing pains for quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Swinney has praised Klubnik’s poise and ability to bounce back from setbacks and bad plays. He’ll have plenty of opportunity to do both as the season progresses after a Labor Day letdown.

Clemson’s longest pass play against the Blue Devils? Try 21 yards.

Klubnik was intercepted once, but was fortunate not to have been picked off multiple times.

As the game unfolded, it felt like we were watching a lowlights from the previous two seasons on a permanent loop – and endless supply of unproductive bubble screens and precious few downfield attempts.

It was an ugly effort in every regard on behalf of the Tigers. Two field goals blocked – by the same defensive player, no less – and a defensive effort that belied the perceived talent level possessed by the Tigers.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) walks away after the game with Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023. Duke won 28-7.

Somewhere, I got the sense that Brent Venables was shaking his head in disbelief.

No sacks and only four total tackles for loss? That’s inexplicable for a defensive unit loaded with all-star talent.

The offense was a mere shell of what Clemson’s explosive offenses produced during their College Football Playoff heyday.

But those days seemed long ago and far away on this night.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Clemson fans made a hasty retreat for the exits, no doubt stunned by what had unfolded in Wallace Wade Stadium, where Clemson dreams have come to die before.

When asked last week what he wanted out of the season opener, Swinney said last week that he was hoping for a “clean” effort.

“Well, look like we’ve been in a month of camp,” Swinney said. “Let’s look like we’ve practiced. You know you’re gonna have some mistakes and things like that, but just play a clean game where you don’t lose to Clemson.

“I just want us to be a team that looks confident, a team that looks together, a team that plays fast, plays tough, plays physical. If we can do that, then you live with whatever result you get.”

Clemson lost on all those accounts, then lost on the scoreboard, too.

