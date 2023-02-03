Clemson football assistants get contract extensions, raises. Here are the details

Multiple Clemson football assistants got contract extensions and/or raises Friday following the team’s ACC championship and Orange Bowl appearance in 2022.

The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved $500,000 raises for Nick Eason, the team’s defensive tackles coach and defensive run game coordinator, and Mike Reed, the team’s cornerbacks coach, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

The committee also approved one-year contract extensions for seven other assistant coaches (including defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin) and various support staffers during their 2023 winter quarterly board meeting.

Those extensions mean coach Dabo Swinney and all 10 of his on-field assistant coaches are under contract through at least 2025-26. Swinney signed a new 10-year, $115 million contract last September that extended his deal through 2031 and made him the second highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Earlier this month, Clemson and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley agreed to a three-year, $5.25 million deal that makes him the third highest paid OC in the country in terms of annual base salary.

Riley, who helped TCU reach the College Football Playoff national championship in 2022, replaced former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who fired after one season. It was the first time Swinney had fired an assistant since 2012.

After going 11-3 in 2022 but missing a second consecutive CFP after six straight appearances, Clemson starts spring practice on March 6 with hopes of returning to the sport’s biggest stage behind promising sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game is scheduled for April 16.