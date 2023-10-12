Here’s how Clemson football’s 13 transfers are doing for their new teams in 2023

The majority of Clemson football’s 13 transfers this offseason left the team in search of more playing time at a new school.

So far, most of them are getting it.

Here’s a roundup of how all 13 former Tigers who transferred away from the team following the 2022 season are performing with their new programs. Players are listed alphabetically.

LB Sergio Allen, Cal

Allen is currently listed as a backup inside linebacker for Cal (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) and has appeared in five games and made two tackles. The former four-star recruit, who couldn’t break into the linebacker rotation at Clemson, primarily plays special teams for the Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes have been a high-scoring, national sensation this year, led by coach Deion Sanders (aka “Coach Prime”) and star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Defensively, Bentley is sixth on the team with 25 tackles and is also making an impact as a pass rusher.

He’s also played in all six games for Colorado (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12).

K Liam Boyd, UNC

Boyd, a walk-on, was impressive in Clemson’s spring game but transferred once it became clear Robert Gunn II (who’s since been benched) was the Tigers’ starting kicker for 2023. At UNC, Boyd is listed as the backup kicker, hasn’t attempted a field goal but is handling touchbacks.

WR Dacari Collins, NC State

Collins made headlines earlier this year when he said he wasn’t “reaching my potential” at Clemson. Currently listed as a No. 2 receiver on N.C. State’s depth chart, Collins has played in five games for the Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1 ACC) and caught three passes for 45 yards and a score.

Davis, who transferred closer to home after three seasons and some off-field issues at Clemson, has struggled to catch on for UCF. The veteran is listed as backup cornerback on the most recent depth chart and has only appeared in two games for the Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big 12).

Dudley, a former four-star recruit, transferred to Ole Miss in July (past the deadline for immediate 2023 eligibility) shortly after being dismissed from Clemson for an undisclosed violation of team rules. But he isn’t currently listed on the Rebels’ roster page or depth chart. Dudley, per reports, needed an NCAA waiver approved to be eligible to play this season.

Greene transferred to play for head coach Tony Elliott, the former Clemson OC, after three seasons at Clemson (and some off-field issues). In five games (two starts), he has seven total tackles and a tackle for loss. Greene, who’s primarily playing cornerback, missed UVa’s most recent game with injury.

Sep 15, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kobe Pace, Virginia

Pace has emerged as the starting running back for Virginia and Tony Elliott this season. The veteran leads the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2 ACC) with 39 carries for 128 yards (25.6 yards per game) and has also caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Reuben was a backup defensive tackle in his four years at Clemson and has been working in the same spot at Georgia Tech, where he’s currently listed as a backup lineman. He’s played in five games and has one tackle for the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC).

DE Kevin Swint, Georgia State

Swint is a co-starter at outside linebacker for Georgia State, which is off to the best start in program history at 4-1 (1-1 Sun Belt). The Georgia native, who played in 33 games at Clemson from 2020-22, has been impactful with 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Clemson’s highest-profile transfer is fitting right in at Oregon State. After beating out two other contenders for Oregon State’s starting quarterback job, Uiagalelei has been excellent for the No. 15 Beavers (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12). On the year he has 1,307 yards passing for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He tied a career high with five touchdown passes last week and is No. 7 nationally in total quarterback rating, per ESPN. (For comparison, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is No. 66.)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Billy Wiles (8) prepares for the snap during a game against Texas State at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Wiles, who had a number of Group of Five scholarship offers before choosing to walk on at Clemson in 2021, earned the starting job at Southern Miss this offseason. In five games, he’s completing 52.9% of his passes for 217.6 yards per game and has a 7-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Golden Eagles are 1-5 and 0-2 in the Sun Belt.

Williams caught a 19-yard pass in Indiana’s season opener against Ohio State and a 10-yard pass the week after, but that’s been the extent of his contributions. The former top 100 recruit, who played three seasons at Clemson, has been injured and unavailable the past few games.

Clemson 2023 transfers by the numbers