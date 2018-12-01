Clemson fans take free tickets reserved for charity and military to mock South Carolina

Because of an error, some free tickets for Saturday's game between South Carolina and Akron were apparently taken by fans of the Gamecocks' rival — Clemson.

South Carolina is hosting Akron for its final home game this Saturday as a makeup game after the Sept. 15 matchup against Marshall was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. The athletics department for South Carolina explained the decision to give away free tickets to special fans.

“The Athletics Department, in an effort to increase attendance and give our football team a more memorable experience in their final home game of the season, sent a link for complimentary upper deck tickets to various community groups and military personnel intended for their use only. The Athletics Department hopes that our fans respect the intention of the offer of complimentary tickets to community groups and the military. Tickets are on sale at the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.”

However, according to WIS News, the athletic department accidentally made the free tickets available to the general public.

Seeing this error, some rival Clemson fans jumped at the opportunity to snag the tickets for themselves, just so the stadium looks empty. These fans then went on a South Carolina message board and bragged about taking the free tickets, which were intended for charities and military members.

@RayTannerSC thanks to your ticket mishap this is what is happened. Congrats your athletic department gave away free tickets to Clemson fans who of course won't use them. Just purchased them to make a joke out of your athletic department. @ClemsonTom pic.twitter.com/r2ExwQpDGJ — Matt Barber (@dixiefriedsport) November 30, 2018

A user on another Clemson message board regarding the topic wrote: "They must have discovered that I was using over 2,000 email addresses to order over 16,000 tickets that will not be used. I think I cleaned out an entire section."

It's unclear just how many Clemson fans took this route, but it's certainly not a good look and a bad mistake on South Carolina's part.