Clemson will eat fast food when team visits White House

Sporting News
President Donald Trump will serve McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza to the national champion Clemson Tigers during the football team's scheduled visit on Monday evening.

Clemson will eat fast food when team visits White House

President Donald Trump will serve McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza to the national champion Clemson Tigers during the football team's scheduled visit on Monday evening.

President Donald Trump will serve McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza to the national champion Clemson Tigers during the football team's scheduled visit on Monday evening.

"It will be interesting," said Trump to reporters. "And I would think that’s their favorite food."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: Clemson will visit the White House, President Donald Trump on Jan. 14

Monday will mark the second time Dabo Swinney's team will visit Trump at the White House.

The Tigers previously made the trip in June 2017 after winning the national championship in January 2017.

Clemson finished the 2018 season with a perfect 15-0 record.

They defeated No. 1 Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff national title game.

What to Read Next