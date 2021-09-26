Clemson DL Bryan Bresee has torn ACL, RB Will Shipley out 3-4 weeks

Injuries are beginning to pile up for Clemson.

On Sunday, a day after the Tigers dropped to 2-2 with a loss to NC State, Dabo Swinney announced that defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has a torn ACL. The injury is expected to sideline the star sophomore for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bresee was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2020. He made an immediate impact for the Tigers as a true freshman, compiling 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks from the defensive tackle spot. For those efforts, he won the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Clemson previously lost its other starting defensive tackle, Tyler Davis, due to a torn bicep. Davis is expected to be out seven-to-eight weeks, Swinney said last week.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's loss to NC State. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Clemson got better news regarding the injury to freshman running back Will Shipley. Like Bresee, Shipley was injured during the NC State game. Swinney told reporters that Shipley did not tear his ACL and is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.

Shipley has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Clemson offense. A top-50 recruit in the 2021 class, Shipley has rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries so far this season.

Dabo Swinney says Will Shipley being out 3-4 weeks is huge news for Clemson. Says the Tigers were expecting the worse. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 26, 2021

James Skalski also left the NC State game with an injury, but Swinney said the senior linebacker is fine.

The 27-21 loss to NC State on Saturday snapped an eight-game winning streak for Clemson against NC State. It also marks the first time since 2014 that Clemson has two losses in the regular season.

Following the loss, Clemson dropped to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers willl host undefeated Boston College next Saturday.