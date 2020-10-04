The 2020 catch of the year might belong to a Clemson defensive back

Andrew Booth has hands better than your average defensive back. And possibly average wide receiver. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The newest candidate for the 2020 catch of the year came from the defensive side of the ball on Saturday.

In the third quarter against Virginia, Clemson sophomore cornerback Andrew Booth turned a jump ball in the end zone into a leaping, one-handed catch. The Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons were inevitable.

Booth had been covering Virginia freshman Lavel Davis Jr. on the play. Davis is listed at 6-foot-7 and clearly interfered with Booth’s left arm, necessitating the one-hander from Booth.

A five-star recruit out of Lawrenceville, Ga. last year, Booth is in his first year starting at Clemson. He was the No. 2 cornerback in the country according to Rivals, and the No. 14 recruit overall.

Clemson was up 24-10 against Virginia at the time of Booth’s highlight.

