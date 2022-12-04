Clemson clobbers UNC in ACC Championship. How the Tigers ran away with a 39-10 win

C.L. Brown
·4 min read

Well, North Carolina had its chances.

Look at the three drives the Tar Heels marched inside the Clemson 15, and three times they failed to score a touchdown. The Tigers, on the strength of Nate Wiggins’ 98-yard interception return for a touchdown, actually outscored UNC 8-3 on those possessions.

It was too much for the Heels to overcome as their second ever appearance in the ACC Championship game ended with another loss to Clemson, 39-10 in Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

It’s actually been the same story during Carolina’s current three game losing streak. Against Georgia Tech, it converted just one touchdown in five red zone trips of a 21-17 loss. Against N.C. State, it converted three touchdowns in seven trips inside the 20 of a 30-27 overtime loss.

Against the Tigers, the Heels scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game and did not score one on their next four red zone opportunities.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) and his teammates react after scoring a touchdown on a three-yard run in the first quarter during the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) and his teammates react after scoring a touchdown on a three-yard run in the first quarter during the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson had no such problems scoring after starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik after two three-and-out drives to start the game.

Klubnik completed his first 10 passes — his first incompletion came with 19 seconds left in the first half — and guided the Tigers on scoring drives on his first four possessions for a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Klubnik finished 20 of 24 for 279 yards and a touchdown passing and one rushing. He also continued an odd narrative that UNC’s four losses on the season all came to backup quarterbacks.

But Klubnik’s play wasn’t what won the game for Clemson. It was the Tigers defense that always tightened up when the Heels were on the brink of a touchdown.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after being intercepted by Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who returned the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter, during the ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after being intercepted by Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who returned the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter, during the ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina trailed 14-7 when it marched 61 yards on 17 plays on a drive that lasted 7:36 of game clock. Along the way, the Heels converted a third-and-17 when Antoine Green made his first catch of the game for 18 yards.

But the drive stalled from there. A fade pass to Green in the end zone was broken up by Wiggins. And he would be a nemesis to the Heels again on Noah Burnette’s 31-yard field goal attempt.

Wiggins raced from his spot on the left side of the line to block Burnette’s kick, leaving Carolina scoreless on one of its longest drives of the season.

The Heels’ ensuing drive, now trailing 21-7, reached the Clemson 6. But on third and goal, quarterback Drake Maye had room to run and likely would have scored, but Jeremiah Trotter Jr., got enough of his leg to trip him up for a two-yard loss. It led to a 25-yard field goal with 1:20 left before halftime.

The Tigers’ nullified any boost Carolina may have felt from scoring with a 52-yard field goal from B.T. Potter as time expired in the first half.

And Clemson essentially ended the Heels’ hope for the title on their first trip to the red zone in the third quarter.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) is called for a face make penalty as Clemson’s Trenton Simpson (22) works to stop him in the second quarter during the ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) is called for a face make penalty as Clemson’s Trenton Simpson (22) works to stop him in the second quarter during the ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina looked to pull within a touchdown and faced second and goal from the Clemson 5. Trotter pressured Maye into an incomplete pass over the heads of receiver Gavin Blackwell and J.J. Jones, who were in the same area of the end zone.

On third down, pressure again forced Maye from the pocket and sent him scrambling to the right. Maye looked to dump the ball to tight end John Copenhaver, but it appeared he couldn’t locate the ball and didn’t make a play on it. The pass went right into Wiggins’ hands and he returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.

Instead of a one score game, Carolina now trailed Clemson 32-10.

It was the second turnover of the game for the Heels that also led to a touchdown.

In the first quarter, Maye appeared to hold the ball too long in the grasp of running back Omarion Hampton on a run-pass option play. When he tried pulling the ball away, he fumbled and it gave Clemson the ball back at the UNC 23.

Two plays and 40 seconds later, the Tar Heels found themselves trailing the Tigers 14-7 and they were never within one score again.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg