Clemson clobbers NC State in Wolfpack’s last home game of season, 96-71

Playing Clemson is a lot like playing Virginia.

Every possession seems like a war. It’s a test of wills, requiring patience, toughness, defense and execution for 40 minutes.

So it went Saturday. And if it was a war, Clemson won it handily, cruising to a 96-71 victory.

The Wolfpack (22-8, 12-7 ACC) has rarely been outplayed and out-toughed in a game this season. But it was against Clemson (21-8, 13-5), which put the Pack in a vise early, led by 25 points at halftime and never let up on the pressure.

Brevin Galloway had 28 points, P.J. Hall 20 and Chase Hunter 15 for the Tigers, who were hardly bothered by the Wolfpack’s defense, shooting 59.6% from the field.

D.J. Burns had 24 points for the Pack, but no one else did much to help the big man. Jarkel Joiner had 16 points and Terquavion Smith 10 in what might be the last game at PNC Arena for those two guards.

At halftime, the Tigers led 54-29 – that on a court where the Wolfpack had lost just once this season and was celebrating “Senior Day” before a sellout crowd on Saturday. Clemson shot 62% in the half, going 8-of-14 on 3-pointers.

NCSU coach Kevin Keatts had a technical in the first half. He used timeouts. He loudly demanded better play in the team huddles.

Nothing worked. Joiner hit a few outside shots and Burns a few inside, but that was it for the Wolfpack, which could not stop the Clemson offense.

Galloway and Hall accounted for 36 of the Clemson points in the Tigers’ dominating first half. Galloway, averaging 11 points a game, had 20, knocking down four 3-pointers, having his way against Smith.

At one point, Galloway easily dribbled past Smith for a layup, Keatts quickly ordering up a timeout and pulling Smith – who had two fouls – from the game.

Hall is a 6-foot-10, 245-pound warrior and had to be Saturday in battling Burns, two inches shorter but 30 pounds heavier. The two heavyweights went at it, banging inside, and Hall had Pack fans howling mad when he hit the deck in drawing an offensive foul on Burns.

Story continues

Early in the second half, Hall flopped after contact inside from Burns and was called for blocking.

But Hall was a bad matchup for the Burns. He had 16 of his points in the first half, making seven of nine shots including a couple of 3’s.

Hall started the game by making a 3-pointer from the top of key, then a turnaround shot inside against Burns. So it went.

Burns responded with 11 first-half points. But Smith missed nine of his 11 shots as the Pack shot 37.5% from the field.

Clemson had a six-point possession in the first half. Galloway hit a 3 and was fouled by Smith. Keatts argued the call, drawing the technical, Hunter Tyson hit the two technical free throws and Galloway finished up with a foul shot,

It was 19-6, Clemson, and it did not get any better for the Wolfpack. The Clemson lead grew to 31-13 and 42-22.

After the embarrassing loss, the Pack finishes up the regular season Wednesday at Duke. The Blue Devils took an embarrassing beating from the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in early January.