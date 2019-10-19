Clemson CB Andrew Booth ejected after throwing punch vs. Louisville

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney sent Andrew Booth off the field after the freshman threw a punch. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was ejected from Saturday’s game against Louisville after throwing a punch.

Booth, a freshman in the game on the punt return team, became engaged with Louisville’s Trenell Troutman and tackled him to the ground. Booth was then on top of Troutman and delivered a blow to Troutman’s helmet.

(via ESPN)

Booth was promptly ejected from the game by the officials. And it’s the kind of ejection that could prompt disciplinary action from the ACC office.

(via ESPN)

Before that, a disgusted Dabo Swinney sent him off to the locker room.

Andrew Booth of Clemson just sent to the locker room for punching a Louisville player. Dabo didn't even wait for the refs to eject him; just sent him packing. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 19, 2019

Booth, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, has played in every game so far this year for the Tigers, primarily on special teams.

Clemson held a 17-3 lead midway through the third quarter when Booth was ejected and went on to win 45-10 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

