Clemson's Clelin Ferrell Channels Suge Knight After National Title: 'Come to Death Valley'

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell used his time during the Tigers' podium celebration on Monday night to pitch recruits on joining Clemson and its dancing head coach Dabo Swinney.

"For any recruits out there, if you wanna come to a program where you gotta worry about your coach all up in the locker room, dancing, come to Death Valley," Ferrell said following Clemson's 44-16 victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Suge Knight tribute. My word. “Come to Death Valley!” pic.twitter.com/OyxPCKVCfJ — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ferrell's pitch was a reference to rap legend Suge Knight, who called out rapper Diddy at the 1995 Source Awards.

"Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don't have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing… come to Death Row," Knight said.

Knight's comments were another blow in the battle between Knight's label "Death Row Records" and Diddy's "Bad Boy Records." Ferrell's comments on Monday night signaled a continuation of the burgeoning rivalry between Clemson and Alabama.