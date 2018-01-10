Clemons, Eudy get Campbell to .500, beat Presbyterian 83-79

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) -- Chris Clemons and Andrew Eudy combined to score 50 points to help power Campbell to its second straight Big South Conference victory, an 83-79 win at Presbyterian on Tuesday night to get to .500.

After opening conference play with losses to UNC Asheville and Gardner-Webb, the Camels beat defending champion Winthrop Saturday.

Shane Whitfield hit two free throws and followed it up with a jumper that put the Camels (8-8, 2-2) in the lead, 78-77 with 1:30 left. Marcus Burk hit a 3 in the final minute and Clemons hit two free throws with :04 left to put the game away.

Clemons, who put up 33 points against Winthrop, hit 8 of 13 shots from the field and 10 of 11 from the line to post 28 points against the Blue Hose. Eudy finished with 22 points.

Davon Bell and Reggie Dillard scored 26 and 25 points, respectively, to lead Presbyterian (8-9, 1-3).