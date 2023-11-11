Clement expects Rangers trio to return after international break

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is hoping to have a stronger squad to pick from by the time his players return to action following the upcoming international break.

The Ibrox side travel to Livingston on Sunday before a trip to Aberdeen two weeks later.

Nico Raskin, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo and Scott Wright are currently on Clement’s injury list, while Kemar Roofe is working his way back to full fitness.

“I hope to get Kemar back after the break, I think he can be really good,” the Rangers boss says.

“I also expect to have Matondo, Souttar and Raskin back after the international break, so there is going to be more competition and that’s good.

“Not only competition but also the possibility to rotate because we are ambitious in the four competitions.”