Is ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) stock is up 181% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for ClearVue Technologies shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might ClearVue Technologies Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ClearVue Technologies last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.4m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.0m. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of December 2020. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is ClearVue Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, ClearVue Technologies doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$12k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 3.3% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of ClearVue Technologies due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can ClearVue Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, ClearVue Technologies shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

ClearVue Technologies has a market capitalisation of AU$77m and burnt through AU$3.0m last year, which is 3.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is ClearVue Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of ClearVue Technologies' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 7 warning signs for ClearVue Technologies you should be aware of, and 4 of them are a bit concerning.

