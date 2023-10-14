Clearview Public Schools hopeful government approves $90 million ‘new school’ plan

Clearview Public Schools is hopeful its push to have the provincial government approve a roughly $90 million plan to invest in Stettler schools will be approved.

Board of Trustees Chair Guy Neitz and Superintendent of Schools Scot Leys, in an interview at Wm E Hay Secondary Campus Oct. 5, stated they and many others in the school community are excited about the push of the proposal to have a new elementary school built in this community, while also approving a comprehensive renovation of the high school.

All told the dual project would be valued at north of $90 million and take approximately five years to complete.

Leys stated the primary reasons for the project’s push is physical: the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems in both the elementary school and high school need replacement, and when stakeholders met to discuss these issues, it started to become clear that perhaps replacement of the elementary was the better option.

Leys stated that replacing the operational systems of the school while still continuing classes would be extremely challenging.

Neitz pointed out that according to the provincial government’s guidelines for a facility’s infrastructure, the lifespan is 35 years.

Superintendent Leys confirmed that Stettler Elementary was built in 1954, over 70 years ago, and Wm. E Hay was built in 1961 with the last update being completed in 2008.

While replacement of the elementary school was the initial spark for these projects, conversations with Alberta Education regarding Wm. E Hay quickly made it clear it was more efficient to propose both projects at the same time, as the high school is almost the same age as the elementary although it has been updated over the years.

Leys was quick to point out Clearview is asking for a renovation of the high school, not replacement, because the division doesn’t want to lose the impressive CTS space or the Performing Arts Centre. A new high school would not be built with anything near the space currently available for these courses.

Story continues

Leys noted the vision at this point would be to complete construction of the new elementary, then use the former elementary to house high school classes while Wm. E Hay is being renovated.

The superintendent stated having both projects approved at roughly the same time would be an efficient way to go, as no further public schools would likely be needed in Stettler for 50 years.

Neitz stated that the first value scoping meeting Clearview had was with Alberta Education in April, and Alberta Infrastructure officials toured the building during the meeting. Since then, both the ministry and Alberta Infrastructure have visited Stettler schools for firsthand visits; the superintendent stated both ministries appear to have warmly received the initial proposals for these projects, but of course they still need ministerial approval.

Leys noted Clearview Public Schools submitted a three year capital plan to the provincial government and in return received some funding to further examine the two school projects.

Planning a new school is exciting, the pair noted, including ideas such as a joint space, although each school will still have their own entrance on a similar side of the complex, plus an upgraded gymnasium space with modern utilities.

Additionally, improvements to the school bus loading zone would be a primary goal: the school buses would be off the public street and have their own loading and unloading zone.

Currently, Clearview continues to meet with architects and stakeholders to work on project concepts.

Leys noted projects such as Clearview's are usually taken to the minister in November and revealed as approved if they’re in the March provincial budget. Stettler residents will have to remain patient as they await word over this coming winter.

The board chair noted the Stettler public school community is split fairly close between urban and rural, so this project isn’t just a “town” initiative, it’s intended as a boost for the entire region.

The superintendent added that Clearview understands projects involving partners are looked at in Edmonton more closely, meaning that Clearview wants the community's involvement in the new school process.

Leys added that it appears the stars are aligning on Clearview’s chance to essentially get two new schools.

“I think we have an amazing opportunity to do something great for our students and community,” he said.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review