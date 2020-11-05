ClearStream Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues up 24% and Adjusted EBITDAS up 197% over Q2 2020

“EBITDAS” and “Adjusted EBITDAS” are not standard measures under IFRS. Please refer to the advisory regarding “Non-Standard Measures” at the end of this press release for a description of these items and limitations of their use.

"We saw a strong increase in activity levels in the third quarter as our customers resumed some maintenance and construction activity with the reopening of the economy and increased demand for oil and gas products. During the third quarter, we commenced work on 8 turnaround projects, with 7 being completed by quarter-end. The increase in activity levels allowed us to recall a portion of our workforce in order to execute those turnarounds during the quarter. After having reacted swiftly to unprecedented industry conditions in the second quarter, we have once again demonstrated our ability to rapidly deploy our teams and capabilities to effectively service our customers in the third quarter," said Yves Paletta, Chief Executive Officer.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the global economy. While there has been some recovery in world oil prices, we expect that our customers who are involved in the energy sector will remain cautious regarding their spending plans for the next few quarters. We expect that activity levels will eventually recover in the second half of 2021 as customers prioritize asset management and integrity services to increase operational reliability. We remain focussed on the health and safety of our workforce and assisting our customers to conduct their operations in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner," added Mr Paletta.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $100.8 million, representing an increase of $19.8 million or 24.3% over Q2 2020 and a decrease of $38.8 million or 27.8% over Q3 2019;

Adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.5 million, representing an increase of $3.6 million or 196.7% over Q2 2020 and a decrease of $5.3 million or 49.1% over Q3 2019;

Liquidity remained strong with total cash and available credit facilities of $66.2 million at September 30, 2020, up from $51.5 million, at June 30, 2020;

Between July 1 and October 31, 2020, we secured new project awards with upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies in Canada that are estimated to generate approximately $50 million in new backlog (there were no major contract renewals in that period). ClearStream’s Flint, Wear, Universal Weld Overlays and Environmental Services divisions will be executing the work, which will consist of facility construction, maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant applications, and environmental professional services. A portion of the work has already commenced with the remainder expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Maintenance and Construction Services (Flint and ClearWater)

The recovery in activity levels for maintenance and construction services that began at the end of the second quarter continued into the third quarter. Some projects that had been postponed during the first half of 2020 were re-started in the third quarter. Bidding activity remains strong as customers prepare for maintenance and construction activity to resume once market visibility has improved. We remain focussed on consolidating various scopes of work with existing customers by cross-selling additional services to enable more efficient execution and lower costs on each work site.

Wear Technology Overlay Services (ClearStream Wear and Universal Weld Overlays)

Activity levels for weld technology overlay services remain well below historical levels as customers scaled back their production output and spending on consumables in response to weak oil prices. During the third quarter, we closed ClearStream Wear's locations in Nisku and Edmonton and consolidated all operations into the Sherwood Park location. By eliminating these two facilities, we have significantly improved production flexibility and reduced the fixed costs associated with ClearStream Wear's operations.

At Universal Weld Overlays, bidding activity remains strong, particularly for U.S customers. During the third quarter, the order backlog increased with the resulting work expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Environmental (ClearStream Environmental)

We are actively pursuing opportunities with our clients to secure funding under the federal and provincial programs for the closure and reclamation of oil and gas wells, pipelines and facilities in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue Maintenance and Construction Services 94.7 126.0 (24.9 )% 284.2 282.3 0.7 % Wear Technology Overlay Services 6.7 14.9 (55.1 )% 25.8 48.4 (46.6 )% Total 100.8 139.5 (27.8 )% 308.6 327.2 (5.7 )% Gross Profit Maintenance and Construction Services 8.9 12.8 (30.6 )% 20.9 25.3 (17.1 )% Wear Technology Overlay Services 1.1 3.7 (71.0 )% 4.4 11.4 (61.7 )% Total 10.0 16.5 (39.6 )% 25.3 36.7 (31.0 )% % of revenue 9.9 % 11.8 % (16.4 )% 8.2 % 11.2 % (26.9 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4.6 5.7 (19.1 )% 16.1 17.5 (8.2 )% % of revenue 4.6 % 4.1 % 12.0 % 5.2 % 5.3 % (2.7 )% Adjusted EBITDAS Maintenance and Construction Services. 8.8 12.5 (29.9 )% 20.8 24.4 (14.9 )% Wear Technology Overlay Services 1.1 3.5 (68.3 )% 4.3 10.9 (60.3 )% Corporate (4.4 ) (5.2 ) (15.9 )% (15.0 ) (14.4 ) 4.4 % Total 5.5 10.9 (49.1 )% 10.0 20.9 (51.9 )% % of revenue 5.5 % 7.8 % (29.4 )% 3.3 % 6.4 % (49.1 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations 9.7 0.9 945.9 % 1.7 3.8 (54.8 )% Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations (basic and diluted) 0.09 0.01 945.9 % 0.02 0.03 (56.5 )%

Note:

(1) “Adjusted EBITDAS” is not a standard measure under IFRS. Please refer to the advisory regarding “Non-Standard Measures” at the end of this press release for a description of this measure and limitations of its use.

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $100,755 and $308,591 compared to $139,534 and $327,178 for the same periods in 2019, a decrease of 27.8% and 5.7%, respectively. We saw a strong increase in activity levels in the third quarter relative to the first half of 2020 as our customers resumed some maintenance and construction activity that had been previously deferred with the reopening of the economy and increased demand for petroleum and natural gas products. The revenue reduction for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019, was driven by overall reduced customer spending and the postponement of scheduled maintenance and turnaround activities as a result of volatility in crude oil prices due to macro-economic uncertainty, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and potential lack of storage capacity, forcing production shut-ins at various sites in Western Canada.

