‘This Is Clearly Voice-Dictated’: Kim Kardashian Disputes Incriminating Text at Defamation Trial

Nancy Dillon
·8 min read
Kim Kardashian - Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kim Kardashian - Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian, the billionaire lodestar of the Kardashian-Jenner universe, sat in a witness box in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday and denied ever trying to tank Blac Chyna’s TV career.

The aspiring lawyer and former wife of Kanye West read through a series of text messages she sent to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer on March 16, 2017, and was adamant she wasn’t issuing an ultimatum that she’d stop filming her own show if a second season of her brother’s spin-off with his former fiancée, Blac Chyna, went forward.

More from Rolling Stone

Kardashian, 41, said the seemingly most incriminating text shown to jurors was riddled with errors because she had dictated it to her phone before hitting send.

“Anytime I write something long, it’s voice-dictated,” she testified. It was the sixth day of the defamation trial involving claims she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna using a combination of the family’s influence over the E! Network and false claims that Chyna had physically abused Rob during a blowout fight on Dec. 15, 2016, as the couple’s newborn baby, Dream, was in the same home.

Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, read aloud from the March 2017 text message from Kim to the producers: “OK, I don’t know what to do at this point but the level of disrespect is just unreal. Chyna told everyone that she’s on her show and she went to go get Dream’s ears pierced with Rob on camera today. We specifically all had a talk about this and said Chyna can never be on her show.”

The message continued: “I think we all need to take a break from filming for a while until you guys figure out what you’re going to do because Chyna will not be on our show. And it actually puts my brother in a bad position. He ends up crying all day, saying the only reason she showed up was because she’s filming. So I think we just really all need a break from filming to wrap our heads around, do we want to be on a show that Chyna’s on, because you know we don’t.”

The text concluded with the line that if producers continued to film with Rob and Chyna, “then you’re going to lose the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners.”

Kim testified Tuesday that she didn’t recall sending the message, but that, assuming she did, she was the victim of her phone misquoting her.

“In this text, you’re saying that you already got Chyna off of her show, and now you didn’t want her coming on Keeping Up With the Kardashians any longer,” Ciani said.

“No, that’s not what I’m saying,” Kardashian replied. “Nothing says anything about me getting her off of her show. This is clearly voice-dictated. I think the ‘her,’ where it says, ‘Chyna told everyone that she’s on her show,’ it would be, ‘She’s on our show.’”

Kardashian said the same error occurred in the line, “Chyna can never be on her show.”

“Again, it would be ‘our show,’ because I would never refer to her show as her show,” Kardashian testified. “I would say Rob’s show, since it’s a spin-off of a Kardashian show. So, I’m just saying, when I read this over, what this means and what I was saying is, ‘Hey, this is our show. We have the discretion of what we are going to film content-wise on our show if it has to do with any of us on the episode. So why would you put my brother in a bad situation if he’s going to be calling us crying, saying, “She’s only showing up to film,” and she doesn’t want to hang out with him and try anything else to make the relationship work, but just show up to film? Why would we put him in that situation if this is our show? It’s not the Rob & Chyna show. We can’t control what content they film. We can control what’s on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Why would we film with her?’ That makes complete sense to me.”

Ciani then asked if Kardashian was aware, given her role as an executive producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that after March 16, 2017, Chyna never filmed another day on that series.

“No, I’m not aware,” Kim replied.

Ciani subsequently confronted Kim with another text message in which she appeared to repeat the claim that she would stop filming if Chyna continued, despite a plan to simply “blur” Chyna if she appeared in any background shots.

“No we’re not gonna blur her that’s ridiculous we just don’t want her on. This is honestly so to the next level. I just, I’m going to officially take a break because I don’t want to do this anymore because this is so confusing this is just not happening I cannot believe no one listens to us, no one respects us. It’s just not happening,” the text, also from March 16, 2017, said.

“So again, you don’t recall that after these text messages, Chyna did not film anymore on the show at your insistence?” Ciani asked.

“I don’t recall any of these text messages. But I’m not denying this is me. This looks like something I would say. However, again, the show doesn’t listen to us. They have the power. And I have the right to personally take a break if I feel like I’m in a toxic work environment because this is on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But nowhere does this insinuate that I knew she never filmed after this. I’m only speaking for myself. I’m only removing myself from a situation, which I had the right to do,” Kim testified. “I can only speak for myself and how I was feeling. I’m talking about my personal break that’s needed.”

According to Chyna, 33, she was under the impression that scenes for Season Two of Rob & Chyna were still being filmed well into 2017, because Season One had been such a hit and the couple were still spending time together, trying to figure things out. Chyna claims she did not physically abuse Rob Kardashian during their fight on Dec. 15, 2016, and only “smashed” a gingerbread house, damaged a door, and broke a TV out of frustration, because Rob had stolen her phone and locked himself in a closet during a fit of jealous rage.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is also suing Rob for “revenge porn” after he posted naked photos of her on the internet in July 2017. That claim was severed from the defamation trial and is due to go before a jury next month. In a new filing late Monday, Ciani claimed lawyers for the Kardashian-Jenner women allowed copies of the “revenge porn” photos to be attached to paperwork that was placed near Chyna when she was cross-examined last week. Ciani accused the defense lawyers of launching “a deliberate and extremely unethical psychological attack” on her client that violated a prior court order banning copies of the “massively triggering” photos from the defamation trial.

“Upon seeing the naked photos of herself, Ms. White panicked and started shaking and crying uncontrollably. Defense counsel, Michael Rhodes, continued to relentlessly cross-examine Ms. White despite her obvious psychological peril,” Ciani wrote, asking for a court remedy. She said Chyna became “compliant and withdrawn” after seeing the photos and deserves a chance to take the witness stand again. A hearing on the request is set for Wednesday.

Before Kim testified Tuesday morning, her sister Khloé spent less than an hour on the witness stand, defending herself in light of the lawsuit’s claims and a particular email she sent to a group including E! executive Jeff Olde on Dec. 20, 2016.

“The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they are both tarnishing it,” Khloé wrote in the email shown to jurors. She confirmed she was referring to her only brother and Chyna after the couple’s Dec. 15, 2016 fight, which caused Chyna to move out of the house owned by Kylie Jenner which Chyna and Rob had been sharing after the birth of their daughter.

Khloé’s email continued, “We don’t feel comfortable encouraging such volatile behavior and if we can put our foot down in any way we believe it’s our job to do so. We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Grilled about the last two lines, Khloé was much more combative than her sisters on the witness stand. She repeatedly shot back that there was “never” a Season Two of Rob & Chyna, and she was adamant that her family had no control over the E! network, only the Kardashian brand.

“What I do know is that there was such volatile behavior from both of them, and we wanted to protect our brand and voice our concerns as to how outrageous and violent and chaotic it was. And we could not sleep at night without saying something. Because if, God forbid, something more happened, I mean, that would be absolutely terrible to live with that on our souls,” she testified.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play