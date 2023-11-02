Clearly the Tories think massaging the ego of Elon Musk is important

Rishi Sunak interviewed Elon Musk on stage - Shutterstock

I thought the world would end in an atomic flash or Charlton Heston kissing a talking chimp - but Rishi’s AI summit closed on the promise of no jobs, loadsa money and computers who want to be our friend. So long as there’s an off-switch, joked Elon Musk; a strange, sinister man who comes off as an extraterrestrial visitor trying to pass as one of us.

He has no trouble meeting our leaders - and far from the robots taking over, it’s the tech boys who seem to be on the march. Some 300 of them gathered at Bletchley Park - where Alan Turing wrote Magna Carta and invented the Spinning Jenny - and our PM was like a kid in a pharmacy as he interviewed Musk on stage about his views on computers and such.

That, for a start, ain’t right. A celebrity should be asking the PM questions, not the other way around. But clearly the British government thinks massaging the ego of Elon is important for it had splashed at least £100 on a set that screamed “World of Tomorrow” - white cubes for tables and chairs by Blake’s 7 - to create a home away from home for Musk, who felt relaxed enough to wear a t-shirt and brown shoes. (This is how class works in Silicon Valley: the more money you have, the worse you dress. Bill Gates probably runs the world in y-fronts.)

What the punters want to know, said Rishi, is will AI take my job? He didn’t mean the job of prime minister, of course (the Covid Inquiry has revealed that Britain would be more ably run by a sentient coffee machine than the average politician), but - you know - butchers, bakers and anti-Semitic lecturers?

The answer: yes. For if AI is “smarter than the smartest human” then “no job is needed”, and you’ll only have one if you really want it. But, said Rishi entering the territory of Moral Maze, “work gives you meaning” - so tell me, oh great Elon, how will we cope without it?

No convincing answer came, except to say that some jobs are “uncomfortable, dangerous or tedious” (I see he’s met Keir Starmer) and wouldn’t it be good to let the robots do those? Robots could be our teachers and companions, he said, skirting close to what they will inevitably become: our lovers. The fourth law of robotics is that an artificial being, upon achieving the physical form of an attractive woman, will be repurposed for sex by men who can’t get it anywhere else. I suspect that the dark force driving the new industrial revolution isn’t Apple or Google. It’s Ann Summers.

Was this entire summit thrown so Rishi could get Elon’s autograph? It felt like it. Alas, it has been upstaged by Israel and the release of Sir Cliff Richard’s latest album (“Cliff With Strings”), and the attitude of most voters to automation rests on a sliding scale from “terrified” to “don’t care”.

All I know is that since the invention of self-service checkouts, I no longer have to pay for my shopping. Just fill your bag and leave.

