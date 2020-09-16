Clearlake Capital-Backed Provation Acquires ePreop

Acquisition creates comprehensive clinical productivity SaaS platform, streamlining workflows and documentation from patient intake and pre-op through recovery and follow-up

Minneapolis, MN and Santa Monica, CA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced its acquisition of ePreop, a leading provider of perioperative SaaS solutions designed to simplify the entire surgical encounter.

For 25 years, Provation has been a market leader in procedure documentation software for gastroenterology (“GI”), serving 43 of the top 50 GI hospitals and nearly 3,500 facilities nationwide. ePreop has been providing anesthesia quality reporting and perioperative care coordination solutions for more than 10 years and serves more than 18,000 end users and 1,500 facilities with its SurgicalValet™ and AnesthesiaValet™ platforms. The combination further expands Provation’s portfolio of clinical productivity solutions for hospitals and ASCs, while establishing a single comprehensive platform that streamlines preoperative screening, evidence-based care coordination, procedure documentation, coding, and reimbursement.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ePreop team to the Provation family. ePreop adds critical perioperative care and reporting components to our capabilities and further advances our vision of empowering healthcare providers with innovative clinical productivity solutions,” said Daniel Hamburger, CEO of Provation. “Through organic and inorganic initiatives, we have developed a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that improves patient care and outcomes.”

“Today marks an important milestone for ePreop,” added David Bergman, CEO and Founder of ePreop. “We are very excited to join the Provation team and are confident that this partnership will enable us to continue to build on our long history of serving physicians with industry-leading solutions. Collectively, we have some of the most passionate professionals in the healthcare IT industry and we are excited to work with the Provation team to develop technology to better serve our healthcare community.”

