In clearing Modesto cop who shot Trevor Seever, no justice was served | Opinion

Not the norm

“Family of Modesto woman run over by landscaper speaks out,” (modbee.com, July 15)

Recent articles tell of the tragic death of a homeless woman, Christine Chavez, and remind readers about the similar tragic demise of Shannon Bigley in 2019. We are told about their lives — how they were beloved by family, created TikTok videos and loved to sing.

But these reports are all ostentatiously silent on whatever heartbreaking set of conditions or choices brings someone to be sleeping in the weeds in a municipal park on a Saturday afternoon. We all can imagine, but the reporting is too polite to say. The whole tone of recent articles seem to present homelessness as just another legitimate life-style choice. You might imagine these mishaps to be the result of irresponsible vagrancy, but you would be wrong. Many other entities bear responsibility.

What message does this reporting, which normalizes homelessness, send to the community? Christine and Shannon might be alive today had homelessness not been normalized. And let’s be honest, there is no solution to homelessness that doesn’t include involuntary confinement.

Paula O’Reilly-Green

Modesto

No justice

“Judge rejects trial in police shooting of Modesto CA man,” (modbee.com, July 22)

In the police killing of Trevor Seever, Officer Joseph Lamantia feared for his life because he impetuously put himself in that position. Rather than wait for a perimeter to be set up or for backup to come, he barreled around a corner and reacted to his own preconceived fears rather than calmly assessing the situation like most police officers are trained to do.

I attend the Church of the Brethren. The quad area is surrounded on three sides by buildings, with two open-entrance corridors. The police could have easily entered those corridors, controlled the area and calmly announced their presence. Seever was not going anywhere, and no one else was there. Lamantia did not give Seever adequate time to react. He yelled at Seever, expecting immediate compliance, and then shot him.

Have you ever been yelled at by a screaming policeman? It takes time to understand and react. It can be very scary for anyone — let alone someone in a mental health crisis. Why did the Modesto Police Dept. fire Lamantia? Because he didn’t follow proper procedure, thus leading to needless tragedy. Justice was not served here! This incident should have gone to trial.

James Costello

Ceres

Opinion

Much needed improvements

“Modesto police officers dispatched to multi-vehicle crash find homicide victim,” (modbee.com, April 12)

This week, double yellow lines and much needed resurfacing were completed on W Rumble Road, between Tully Road and Carver Avenue. This section of road has a dangerous, short double-curved section that, over the years, has seen multiple crashes and two traffic fatalities most likely due to excess speeding and inadequate curve warning ahead signs.

This section also carries heavy school and crosstown traffic from both Davis and Prescott schools. It’s great to see our city taxes going to good use. My thanks to the City Forestry and Road Department, City Manager Joe Lopez and especially Mayor Sue Zwahlen for taking steps to keep our roads and residents safe.

Ken Westervelt

Modesto

Funding for tech

“New crime-solving technology coming to Turlock,” (modbee.com, Jan. 19)

As a nation that excels in innovation, driving technological advancements, protecting its citizens and championing the principles of freedom, we must remain vigilant in the face of emerging threats — particularly those posed by China — to safeguard our national security.

As a global innovation leader, the U.S. holds a unique position in shaping the future. Technological advancements have transformed industries and propelled progress. China, with its ambition set to become a global technological powerhouse, has been known to engage in unfair practices to undermine U.S. technology that not only threaten the economic prosperity of our nation but also jeopardize our national security. We must stay ahead of China and any other country that threatens our technological edge.

Innovation is what America does best, and leading the cutting-edge technologies and intellectual property safeguards our national security and protects citizens. America’s tech sector thrives when research and development is adequately funded.

Tony Lopez

Modesto

Scapegoating Mayorkas

“Will this stab at solving immigration be any different?” (modbee.com, June 14)

While social, economic and environmental concerns drove more and more immigrants to seek shelter in the U.S., Congress sat on their agendas and did nothing to address, much less solve, the border crisis.

Now, Rep. Jim Johnson and other House Trumpbots want to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not waving his magic wand and making everything all right. That’s like firing the janitor because someone messed up the office.

Jack Heinsius

Modesto