We need clearer messaging on COVID boosters for adults

Vice President Kamala Harris received a Moderna booster shot last Saturday – and in doing so underscored the confusion and mixed messaging in the government’s COVID-19 guidance.

Harris is not over age 64, does not reside in a long-term care facility, does not have a publicly-known underlying medical condition that would make her more vulnerable, nor does she hold a job, such as postal worker, that appears on the CDC’s list of “high risk” occupations. The White House said Harris qualifies for a booster because her duties require frequent traveling and interacting with people.

I imagine Tampa quarterback Tom Brady could say the same thing.

Despite an avalanche of advice and government directives about COVID boosters, puzzling questions remain:

If booster shots are needed to maintain protection, then why aren’t they recommended for all adults rather than just those in certain groups?

A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should “follow the science.” But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots. FDA staffers, for example, declined to take a stance on applications from Moderna for booster doses.

Yet, Moderna’s vaccine was ultimately approved for high-risk groups, while J&J’s booster was authorized for all adults.

In September, when the government approved limited distribution of Pfizer’s booster, the CDC’s advisory committee did not support giving the shots to frontline workers under age 65. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled her advisers, siding with the FDA.

A member of the CDC’s advisory committee, Katherine Poehling at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, said, “Everybody’s going to have to weigh their decision – it depends on where you live, how much disease there is, and also your family.”

With due respect, doctor, what does that mean? Weigh what? The risks of a booster? Would Poehling give the same advice to someone regarding the seasonal flu shot? I assume not. We urge everyone to get an annual flu shot regardless of “where you live” – and not just the elderly or frontline workers – even though most flu cases are mild.

Another member of the CDC panel, Dr. Camille Kotton of Massachusetts General, said she’s not getting a COVID booster herself because she doesn’t feel at risk for serious disease.

A troubling report from Oxford University suggests that even people with "mild” cases can suffer long-term brain damage. If true, then all adults, not just high-risk populations, should get a COVID booster.

Notably, in its presentation to the FDA, Moderna did not argue its vaccine requires a booster to prevent severe disease or hospitalization. Rather, it focused on preventing infection and mild to moderate disease.

The New York Times interviewed doctors advising the FDA and CDC and reported, “the experts bemoaned the limited data on the safety and efficacy of the booster shots.”

Getting clear guidance

After nearly two years of struggling to be informed during the pandemic, we’re still overdosing on advice that really isn’t advice at all. Grocery store workers, for example, qualify according to the CDC guidance to get a booster shot because they have repeated contact with the public, but it's unclear whether a used car salesperson would qualify.

Does that make sense?

Everyone should get vaccinated. I accept that as settled science. I also assume booster shots are necessary and that the benefits outweigh risks.

The latest government directive regarding “mixing and matching” vaccines is bound to further boost confusion. On that topic , the nation’s most respected expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said, “It really becomes an issue of what’s the most convenient, what do you feel is best for you.”

In a pandemic, telling semi-informed people to do what they "feel is best" is bad medicine.

Peter Funt is co-host of Candid Camera and author of the newly released book “Self-Amused: A Tell-Some Memoir."

