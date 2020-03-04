Cleared to engage: Couple heeds XFL BattleHawks' slogan with in-game proposal

The St. Louis crowd cheered for the in-game proposal playing off the team's slogan. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was given the play call and successfully delivered.

An Illinois couple spent their Saturday watching the St. Louis BattleHawks win at home, 23-16, against the Seattle Dragons. They also walked out of the stadium with a victory on hand.

In-game host Meghan O'Donnell approached Dustin Van Tine and Jamie Sluis to play the popular stadium game of choosing where the item lands after a shuffle between three spots. O’Donnell asked if Sluis was “Cleared to engage,” one of the team’s slogans, before the football reappeared to confirm she was correct in her choice.

Van Tine accepted the gift package from O’Donnell and pulled out a ring box as the “awwwwww’s” ensued.

We weren't the only ones who took home a dub in The Dome on Saturday. 😁



These two are #ClearedToEngage! 💍#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/zdOGWNw05O — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 2, 2020

Afterward, with the crowd cheering, they held up a #ClearedtoEngage sign on a letterboard.

Sluis said she knew a proposal was coming, but didn’t expect it in such a way, per KMOV4 in St. Louis. The newly engaged pair started dating two years ago while at Illinois State University. Van Tine told KMOV4 that he wanted to ask her to marry him “in a cool way” and worked with the team for a week leading up to the game.

"The crowd was so nuts and it was so awesome. The videos my family took and my buddies took, everyone around us was going nuts and it was so cool. I really appreciate everything [the team] did," Van Tine said, via KMOV4.

Is “Cleared to marry” next? If the BattleHawks were to offer an in-game, on-field wedding competition as others have started to do, the young couple will certainly have the upper hand.

