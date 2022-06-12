Clear those storm drains: Heavy weekend rain could bring flooding in central Idaho

Sunday brought another wet weekend to the Treasury Valley and experts warned of potentially dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for central Idaho through Sunday evening.

The weather service said thunderstorms could produce “gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.” Weather service experts predicted up to an inch of rain an hour through late evening. Areas with the heaviest rainfall could see minor flooding, rock slides and mudslides on steep terrain.

️ ️ This graphic shows areas and timing where thunderstorms may develop today. Reds and oranges = more likely. Thunderstorms will be capable of torrential rainfall up to 1" an hour, which may result in localized flooding and rock slides in steep terrain. #IDwx #ORwx pic.twitter.com/RGprSpSNSq — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 12, 2022

At about 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said the storms and torrential rain were had continued toward Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry.

“Use caution if traveling along Interstate 84 and Highway 51/78,” the National Weather Service said on social media. “Slow down due to low visibilities and and be careful for hydroplaning!”

The Ada County Highway District asked Boise-area residents to help prevent local flooding by checking their nearest storm drain to make sure it has not been blocked.

“Residents should not try to remove the storm drain grates. If a storm drain is blocked by leaves, grass or other debris, residents should use a rake to clear debris away from the storm drain. Disposing of the debris in a receptacle will prevent it from finding its way back to the drain.

County residents can find out where their nearest drain is on the highway district’s online map. The district asked people to report any localized flooring, downed trees or fallen signs as soon as possible by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 208-377-6790. During weekday business hours, residents can call ACHD’s main line.

Story continues

Farther north, Luke’s Gulch Road closed because of flood concerns.

Slowly melting snowpack and filling reservoirs could improve drought in Boise. Here’s how

Boise is set for another rainy weekend. This one is an ‘unusual event’