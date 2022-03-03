Clear Blue Technologies Selected by Global Communications Extension Services Ltd. as their Preferred Partner to Supply Smart Off-Grid Power for Telecommunications

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

120 Sites scheduled in 2022 - Nigeria Project to support 9Mobile and other MNOs with a 5-year target of 1,060 sites in GCES business plan

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” and the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”), signed on March 2, 2022, with Global Communications Extension Services (“GCES”), a telecom service provider in the business of rural telephony, to provide the Company’s Smart, Solar Off-Grid power systems and service to power telecommunications sites in Nigeria. The MOU also establishes Clear Blue as GCES’ preferred power provider over the next five years, starting on March 2, 2022 and ending on March 2, 2027.



Under the terms of the MOU, Clear Blue will deliver approximately 120 Nano-Grid Smart Off-Grid power systems in 2022 with the remaining systems spread across the following four years. The first systems will ship in Q2 of 2022, across Nigeria.

“A key element in providing telecommunications in remote areas and ensuring a low-cost telecom solution for the unserved and underserved is by using renewable energy as a power source and also satellite communication for backhaul. This allows us to provide reliable, cost-effective services in places where reliable services have not been previously possible or economically viable,” said GCES Cofounder and CTO Adamu Babadisa. “We have been exceptionally happy with Clear Blue’s solution to date. Its remote energy management and control platform Illumience, together with its service operations team, is truly top of its class. Its predictive energy forecasting and troubleshooting and remediation tools deliver the lowest upfront cost solution and the lowest ongoing costs of any alternative in the market. And given the specific design capabilities for modular upgradability, we can grow these systems as our revenue and services grow.”

Story continues

Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Cofounder of Clear Blue, said, “GCES is devoted to transforming Nigeria through connectivity and we are committed to delivering this transformation with clean, managed, off-grid, wireless power for connecting the unconnected. Clear Blue is proud to partner with them now and for many years to come.”

With well over a billion people unconnected in Africa, the economic need to provide telecommunication services to underserved populations remains a key driver across the continent. Mordor Intelligence indicates that to meet the growing telecom demand for services globally, over US$4.47 billion in spending on powering telecom tower rollouts will occur in 2022, growing to US$5.25 billion in 2025, a 3.25% CAGR.

About GCES

Global Communications Extension Services (GCES) was established in 2016 with RC No: 1265484 and has since built its expertise in the telecommunications industry. GCES emerged from the merger of competences previously individually practiced by a number of firms. The combined experience of these firms represents years of high-quality professional services to the Nigerian and African Telecommunication Industry. GCES offers a full suites range of core telecommunications services - ICT infrastructure, technical support services, open fiber control (OFC) services, fiber network audit, site development and, operations and rural connectivity solutions.

For more information visit: www.gceservices.com.ng

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and/or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the future phases of the project or future value of this project for any mentioned parties.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Clear Blue’s listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.



