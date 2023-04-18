Clear Alert issued for missing 21-year-old from Anna

A Clear Alert was issued early Tuesday for a 21-year-old who disappeared around 12:30 a.m. from Anna, officials say.

Gabriel Betts was last seen in the 800 block of Juniper Street. Officials believe he is on foot and said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Betts is a white man, about 5-foot-9, weighing around 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Betts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 972-924-2848.