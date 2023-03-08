Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2023

Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Maytronics, SoftBank Robotics Corp, Diversey, Beijing Roborock Technology Co.Ltd., ABB, Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics), Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics GmbH, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, and Omron Corporation are major players in the cleaning robot market.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319470/?utm_source=GNW


The global cleaning robot market grew from $9.24 billion in 2022 to $11.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The cleaning robot market is expected to grow to $27.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The cleaning robots market consists of sales of household cleaning robots, Cleaning and disinfection robots , and industrial cleaning robots .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The cleaning robots are robots that are pre-programmed with cleaning patterns that clean the house with a single click. They are ideal appliances for people who find it difficult to set aside time for sweeping and cleaning because they are equipped to clean a whole floor while also covering tough corners.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cleaning robot market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this cleaning robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of cleaning robots are floor-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window-cleaning robots, and other products.The floor-cleaning robots are robotic cleaners recognised for their cleaning expertise, like floor mopping and dry vacuum cleaning.

Floor cleaning is highly vital for our health and minimises the amount of labour required.Floor cleaners are extremely beneficial for cleaning floors in hospitals, homes, auditoriums, stores, and computer centers, among other places.

It’s straightforward to put together and operate. These are of various types, such as personal cleaning robots and professional cleaning robots, which are used in numerous applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, and others.

An increase in concern for safety in homes is expected to drive the growth of the cleaning robot market going forward.Smart cleaning robots are used to maintain a clean environment inside homes in order to avoid any spread of germs or infections.

The robot vacuum cleaner can keep any hidden spot clean in the house and can also sense obstacles.For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, in November 2021, the demand for professional cleaning robots grew by 92% to 34,400 units sold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, in terms of value, the sales of medical robotics account for 55% of the total professional service robot turnover in 2020. Therefore, the increase in concern for safety in homes is driving the growth of the cleaning robot market.

New product innovation is a key trend and popularity in the cleaning robot market.Major companies operating in the cleaning market are focused on developing advanced cleaning robots to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, Midea Group, a China-based high-technology company, launched the next-gen robot vacuum cleaner, Midea’s S8+ auto-dust-collection robot.The S8+ is part of Midea’s intelligent cleaning product series, which offers top-notch performance across the board.

The S8+ represents a fundamental shift in modern home living where consumers demand intelligent cleaning companions to match the needs of today’s fast-paced life.

In January 2022, Reliance Retail, an India-based retail company, acquired a 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for a deal amount of $132 million.The acquisition will accelerate Reliance’s expansion in Europe and the US and enable it to set up a large robotic manufacturing facility.

Addverb Technologies is an India-based manufacturer of robots that are used for cleaning, industries, and various companies.

The countries covered in the cleaning robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cleaning robot market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cleaning robot market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cleaning robot market share, detailed cleaning robot market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cleaning robot industry. This cleaning robot market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a gap with last year's jetliner deliveries after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Airbus said in a monthly bulletin that it had reinstated orders for 73 aircraft from Qatar Airways after revoking them during a dispute over damage to the surface of grounded A350s.