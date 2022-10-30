Cleaning Products Make You Want To Barf? Here Are 15 That Actually Smell Nice

The gloriously fresh smelling cleaning products you need in your cleaning cupboard (Photo: Amazon / Wilko / HuffPost)

The gloriously fresh smelling cleaning products you need in your cleaning cupboard (Photo: Amazon / Wilko / HuffPost)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

What is it about cleaning products being scented with either that super fake “lemon fresh” aroma or something highly chemical? I don’t know about you, but even the thought of it turns my stomach.

Instead of these basic or overpowering smells, I always tend to opt for cleaning products that have more natural scents. Think: fresh, fruity and seriously zesty.

If, like me, you’d rather your home didn’t smell like a public toilet, it’s time to swap out the items you’re using – without compromising on the actual cleaning.

Wondering what the best nice smelling cleaning products are that actually work? I’ve rounded up a selection of a few best buys that I use again and again.

This wild rhubarb floor cleaner

Amazon

This wild rhubarb floor cleaner

This non-toxic formula is safe for most hard floors and is super quick and easy to use - all you need to do is squirt and mop. Plus, it smells absolutely gorgeous.

£4.50 at Amazon

This gloriously fresh room spray (that doesn't smell of chemicals)

Amazon

This gloriously fresh room spray (that doesn't smell of chemicals)

Often, when you spritz your home with a freshening spray, you're left smelling a super chemically scent. Thank goodness that's not the case with this multi-purpose jasmine and mint odour eliminating spray. (I have this at home, and the grapefruit and lychee vanilla version, and I am obsessed.)

£8.49 at Amazon

This zingy disinfectant spray that smells just like summer

Amazon

This zingy disinfectant spray that smells just like summer

This multi-purpose disinfectant spray is my go-to because it can be used across your entire home. Plus, it smells absolutely divine. If you're a fan of rhubarb, this is one for you.

Story continues

£2.50 at Amazon

These two-in-one air fresheners from Febreze

Amazon

These two-in-one air fresheners from Febreze

I have these all over my house and they smell amazing. Highly scented, the liquid quickly diffuses around the room, leaving the house smelling wonderfully fresh and clean.

£11.77 at Amazon

This non-toxic clementine cleaning spray

Amazon

This non-toxic clementine cleaning spray

I am absolutely obsessed with this multi-purpose kitchen spray made from naturally derived and biodegradable ingredients. It smells wonderfully zesty and cleans like a total dream.

£3 at Amazon

This vegan disinfectant spray

Amazon

This vegan disinfectant spray

If you want a disinfectant that smells absolutely glorious, this is a total winner. It blasts both germs and viruses, removes odours, and cuts through dirt and grime, and smells oh-so fresh and fruity.

£1.19 at Amazon

This exceptional cleaning paste that is ultra versatile

Amazon

This exceptional cleaning paste that is ultra versatile

With a subtle raspberry scent, this powerful non-toxic cleaning paste smells divine, and works wonders for cleaning anything and everything, from hobs and ovens to floor tiles and bathrooms.

£7.19 at Amazon

This eco cleaning bundle

Amazon

This eco cleaning bundle

For more earth-conscious cleaning (and products that smell divine) this bundle is a game-changer.

£32 at Amazon

This powerful washing machine cleaner

Amazon

This powerful washing machine cleaner

For keeping your washing machine clean, this easy-to-use washing machine cleaner, that smells wonderfully fresh, works a treat. Simply pop it in the drum, turn the machine on, and leave the formula to do its job.

£1.99 (was £3.30) at Amazon

This fruity shower cleaner

Amazon

This fruity shower cleaner

For keeping your shower (and the rest of your bathroom) spotlessly clean, this concentrated disinfectant is a godsend. It smells amazing and beats that grime, what more could you want?

£1.99 at Amazon

This super handy all-in-one anti-bac spray

Wilko

This super handy all-in-one anti-bac spray

For easy peasy cleaning, this spray-and-leave disinfectant is magical. Plus – you guessed it – it smells absolutely glorious. Whether you're cleaning your loo, sprucing your kitchen, or want to refresh your soft furnishings, this is a total winner.

£1.90 at Wilko

This super easy loo cleaning tabs

Amazon

This super easy loo cleaning tabs

These foaming toilet tabs (that you simply drop into the bowl and leave to fizz) are among my faves. They quickly get to work, targeting dirt and grime, while also leaving your toilet (and entire bathroom) smelling glorious.

£4.70 (was £4.85) at Amazon

These super handy multi-surface cleaning wipes

Amazon

These super handy multi-surface cleaning wipes

For anyone with an aversion to that fake lemon scent most cleaning wipes tend to have, these rhubarb and cassis wipes from Zoflora are a breath of fresh air. I use them for everything, from wiping my counter tops to cleaning my bathroom.

£4.99 at Amazon

This wonderfully zesty universal disinfectant

Amazon

This wonderfully zesty universal disinfectant

This ultra concentrated mandarin and lime disinfectant (that can be used for anything from adding to your laundry to cleaning your floors) is the perfect combination of fresh and zesty. (I have this at home, and the grapefruit one too, and recommend it to everyone.)

£2.29 (was £2.99) at Amazon

This bacteria-blasting bathroom cleaner

Wilko

This bacteria-blasting bathroom cleaner

That overly fake smell of most bathroom cleaners leaves me gagging. Luckily, this sweet freesia and jasmin anti-bac bathroom spray works like a dream, wiping out dirt, grime, bacteria, soap scum, and limescale.

£2.50 at Wilko

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping