Cleanfarms Moving Ag Plastic Jug Recycling to Alberta Ag Retailers Over Next 3 Years

Cleanfarms Inc
·6 min read
Cleanfarms Inc
Cleanfarms Inc

Recycling ag plastic jugs

ALBERTA – Cleanfarms is transitioning Alberta collection sites for recycling empty pesticides and fertilizer jugs to agricultural retailers. Current use of collection sites at municipal transfer stations and landfills will be discontinued gradually over next three years. Check for jug recycling locations at Cleanfarms.ca. – Cleanfarms photo
ALBERTA – Cleanfarms is transitioning Alberta collection sites for recycling empty pesticides and fertilizer jugs to agricultural retailers. Current use of collection sites at municipal transfer stations and landfills will be discontinued gradually over next three years. Check for jug recycling locations at Cleanfarms.ca. – Cleanfarms photo

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, the stewardship organization that collects used agricultural plastics for recycling, announced today it is changing its recycling drop off locations in Alberta where producers take empty 23L and smaller plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers.

The recycling collection system is gradually transitioning from sites at municipal transfer stations and landfill facilities to collecting empty ag jugs at Alberta agricultural retail operations.

The transition to ag retailers is being phased in over three years. The first phase is starting with municipal collection sites that, even though open to receive empty containers from producers, have had little or no containers dropped off there for the past few years.

Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen said there are several reasons why the change to ag retailers makes sense.

“Transitioning to a retail-based collection for the jug program shifts responsibility to accept empty containers from Alberta municipalities to the ag industry, which harmonizes the collection system across Canada. In all other provinces except Alberta and Manitoba, we collect empty containers at ag retailers,” Friesen said. Manitoba will be transitioned on the same three-year schedule.

Friesen noted that collecting small ag pesticide and fertilizer containers at ag retailers makes recycling the empty containers more convenient for producers.

“For one thing, having ag retailers accept empty containers means we have more drop off locations with longer operating hours,” Friesen said. “For another, producers can return small and large bulk containers to a location that they already go to on a regular basis. It makes recycling easier for most growers.”

Currently, producers return empty bulk containers—23L to 1000L drums and totes—to ag retailers while they take smaller empty containers to municipal collection sites for recycling.

Friesen said another advantage of the revised drop off system is that when producers go to ag retailers to purchase crop input products, they can get a free large plastic bag that makes collecting, storing and transporting small empty containers more efficient. The bags hold about 45 empty containers each.

“Producers like the plastic bags,” Friesen says. “They make managing empty containers simple. In provinces where we’ve been using plastic bags for a while, recycling rates have increased. Bags make it easier to manage empties so producers bring back more of them for recycling. This works quite well.”

Cleanfarms is also making it easier for high-volume generators of empty jugs such as aerial applicators, landscapers and large acreage farms to recycle more containers. Operators can arrange for on-site pickup. Operators should email crawfordc@cleanfarms.ca for more information.

Friesen said he’s very grateful to Alberta municipalities for all they have done to get the container recycling program up and running and staying with it for more than 30 years.

“Cleanfarms’ program in Alberta to collect and recycle empty pesticide and fertilizer jugs is the longest running recycling program for ag plastic containers in Canada. We owe our gratitude to Alberta municipalities for giving producers a convenient location to drop off empty containers. Now ag retailers in those areas will step into those big shoes. Our plan is to have every ag retailer that sells product in 23L containers accept the empty jugs from their customers to ensure producers have the same or better access to recycling. So, it should be convenient,” Friesen said.

The phased in approach will see 21 local areas in Alberta including one in northern BC transition in early 2022. As noted, these municipal locations have not been extensively used in recent years. In case producers do go there, signage is prominent, along with Cleanfarms website information to redirect producers to the new, nearby collection sites. Ag retailer sites will open, some even before municipal sites close, to accept empty pesticide and fertilizer containers.

The Alberta municipal collection sites closing in early 2022 are:

Site

Municipality

 

Airdrie Transfer Site

Airdrie

 

Colinton Transfer Station

Colinton

 

Bellis Transfer Station

Bellis

 

Bragg Creek Transfer Site

Bragg Creek

 

East Calgary Landfill

Calgary

 

Clover Bar Landfill / Edmonton Waste Management Centre

Edmonton

 

Smokey River Regional Landfill

Falher

 

Flatbush Waste Transfer Station

Flatbush

 

Fort Saskatchewan Recycling and Transfer Station

Fort Saskatchewan

 

Bindloss Waste Transfer Station

Bindloss

 

Beaver Lake Landfill

Beaver Lake/Lac La Biche

 

Langdon Transfer Site

Langdon

 

Mallaig Waste Transfer Station

Mallaig

 

Picture Butte Waste Transfer Station

Picture Butte

 

Clearwater County Regional Landfill

Rocky Mountain House

 

Spedden Landfill

Spedden

 

Blueberry Transfer Station

Blueberry Mountain

 

Tomahawk Transfer Station

Tomahawk

 

Tulliby Lake Transfer Station

Tulliby Lake

 

Weberville Waste Transfer Station

Weberville

 

Rolla Transfer Station (PRRD)

Rolla (Northern BC)

 

At the end of December 2022, a further 58 municipal sites that typically collect low volumes of containers will close. The full transition of municipal sites to ag retailers will continue through 2023 and 2024. Communications and notifications will occur prior to each round of transitions and all information will be included on the Cleanfarms website at cleanfarms.ca/mb-ab-jug-transition/. Producers should ask their ag retailers when they can start returning empty jugs to those locations.

Cleanfarms.ca
Backgrounder attached

Backgrounder:
Cleanfarms Moving Ag Plastic Jug Recycling to Alberta Ag Retailers Over Next 3 Years

Cleanfarms, a national non-profit industry stewardship organization, was created in 2010 to manage empty 23L and smaller containers and other ag waste materials for recycling or proper disposal. Cleanfarms has more than 1,500 locations throughout Canada that accept empty pesticide and fertilizer containers from farmers so they can be recycled. Cleanfarms operates the program on behalf of its member companies which are Canada’s leading developers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers of crop protection products and fertilizers.

Many retail recycling locations also accept empty seed, pesticide and inoculant bags for proper disposal. Complete information on the ag waste materials accepted and the location of collection sites is published on Cleanfarms.ca

Preparing Empty Pesticide and Fertilizer Containers

The ag industry, with support from CropLife International, has strict requirements for the handling, processing, recycling and end use of pesticide and fertilizer jugs to ensure that they are handled with the highest health, safety and environmental standards, including full traceability of all jugs.

Producers are required to:

  1. Rinse containers (by way of chemical handler/ triple rinsing/ or pressure rinsing)

  2. Remove paper booklets, and discard; take caps off and discard

  3. Place rinsed containers in a collection bag and securely close (and not place any other materials in the collection bag other than pesticide and fertilizer jugs)

Seed Treatment Containers - Handle seed treatment containers differently by keeping caps securely ON to prevent contamination and by bagging all seed treatment containers separately from non-seed treatment containers.

Cleanfarms.ca

Contact:
Barbara McConnell | Media Relations | 416-452-2373 | bmcconnell@cleanfarms.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/193609e1-2cc2-40c0-9dd0-596f63ba3e28


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

    VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Reduced to tears at a banquet on the eve of his big day, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a tinge of emotion in his voice as he accepted the honor. “I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. B

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in