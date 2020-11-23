Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the PowerTap Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Greg Nuttall to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), its 90 percent owned subsidiary.



Mr. Nuttall is one of the founding CEO’s of the world’s first waste-to-fuel company. As CEO of Toronto-based Woodland Biofuels (www.woodlandbiofuels.com) (“Woodland”), Mr. Nuttall has taken Woodland’s ground breaking automotive fuel technology from drawing board to proven production. Along the way he has forged relationships around the globe with governments, key financial players, oil and gas companies, engineering & construction firms, and feedstock providers. Woodland has raised significant institutional capital from USA and Canadian cleantech funds, strategic investors, and Canadian governments.

Prior to becoming CEO of Woodland, Mr. Nuttall was a partner at Rubicon Investment Group, a merchant bank focused on accelerating the growth of the companies it acquires and invests in. Before this Mr. Nuttall was co-founder and CEO of a leading management consulting firm that helps large and mid-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. At the outset of his career Mr. Nuttall was an M&A and corporate finance lawyer. As a lawyer he practiced at Clifford Chance, one of the world's largest law firms, where he was based in London, and at Torys, a leading corporate law firm based in Toronto. Mr. Nuttall earned his Master of International Laws degree at Cambridge University and is a Pegasus Scholar.

“I’m excited to work with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. as they roll out hydrogen fueling stations using their leading PowerTap fueling technology. Hydrogen has immense potential as a transport fuel. Most important, renewable hydrogen reduces GHG emissions substantially compared to gasoline. One of the main obstacles to hydrogen’s adoption has always been the lack of fueling infrastructure to deliver it to end users – this has created a huge opportunity for PowerTap‘s technology,” Mr. Nuttall said. He continued, “I look forward to helping PowerTap capitalize on this opportunity – to start, by helping to develop key strategic partnerships in North America and around the world.”

“Greg Nuttall is a visionary in the clean fuel industry and we are honored to have him join our Advisory Board as we look to deploy our PowerTap onsite hydrogen generation and fueling technology across North America and beyond,” said Mr. Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. "Mr. Nuttall will introduce to PowerTap existing relationships with large North American truck stop and gas station operators, North American cleantech funds and other strategic relationships that he has developed over the past 15 years in clean fuel energy.”

Director Resignation

Clean Power also announces that Mr. Joe Perino has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Perino for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his current projects.

About PowerTap

The Company acquired a 90 percent interest in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

