How to clean an oven safely and correctly

Cleaning an oven is a tedious chore. It takes time, it can involve scrubbing, and everyone gets a little uneasy when they have to stick their head inside of an oven. To keep your oven running its best, the task still has to be done from time to time. If you go for a long time without cleaning out the walls and shelves of your oven, it can start to smell funky when you heat it up, and it may eventually pose a fire hazard or start ruining your recipes.

Depending on what type of oven you have, there are a few different ways to go about cleaning your oven. If your oven is of the self-cleaning variety, the cleaning process will be easier for you. If it’s an older model oven without that feature, you’ll have to do a little more work. In either case, we created a quick tutorial on how to clean an oven safely, and without using any harsh chemicals.

Inside the Oven: Self-cleaning ovens

The inside of the oven is one of the most neglected parts of a kitchen. It’s one of those “out of sight, out of mind” kind of things. Gunk can build up on the walls. But, the more you cook, the harder it is to scrape that grime off.

If you don’t know whether or not your oven can clean itself, look on the knobs. See if there’s a setting for cleaning. If so, this process isn’t complicated; all it does is heat the oven to a really high heat, and burn off everything stuck inside. Your oven will emit a pretty terrible smell, so open windows and keep kids and pets away from the kitchen until the process completes and the oven completely cools.

Step 1 – For some ovens, you have to lock it yourself, but others lock automatically whenever you start the cleaning process. Check your oven safety lock to make sure you know how to use it as necessary.

Step 2 – Press the button or move the knob to activate cleaning.

Step 3 – It takes anywhere from two to six hours to complete the process. The door will unlock when it’s finished.

Step 4 – Let it cool for a couple of hours before opening it to avoid scalding grease.

Step 5 – When you open the door, there will be a pile of burned grease and leftover food. All you have to do is sweep or wipe this debris out of your oven. If the racks still have gunk on them, you can take them out and soak them in the sink for half an hour and then wipe them clean.

Alternative option: Steam cleaning

Ovens, especially those with convection settings may offer a “steam clean” mode — Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and other oven models may come with this feature. This mode asks you to pour about a cup of water directly into the oven before turning on the cleaning mode. The steam helps separate and dislodge baked-on fragments, and makes it easier to wipe down the oven when the cycle finishes (plus, the smell isn’t as bad). If your oven has a steam-clean feature, this can be an excellent way to clean and maintain your appliance.

Inside the Oven: Non-Self-Cleaning Oven

