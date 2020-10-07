How to clean a microwave safely and correctly

From late-night leftovers to the occasional frozen burrito, our microwaves are always there for us. This small appliance is a one-stop shop for almost all of your kitchen needs. Heat food instantly, set timers, vent your stovetop, and much more. But, when is the last time you’ve cleaned your microwave?

If your microwave is emitting foul odors and is full of splattered food, then it’s time to give it a proper cleaning. We have consulted the experts and put together this step-by-step guide to safely and effectively clean your microwave. And, while you’re on a cleaning kick, you can also check out our posts on how to clean a dishwasher and how to clean a washing machine.

What you’ll need

A medium-sized microwave-safe bowl (one that fits about 4 cups of liquid)

Vinegar or dish soap

A pot holder

Paper towels or a clean rag

An abrasive sponge

Disinfectant cleaner (like Lysol)

How to Clean Your Microwave

Step 1 – Fill a microwave-safe bowl with one cup of water and 1/4 cup of white vinegar. If you don’t have vinegar handy, you can substitute one teaspoon of dish soap.

Step 2 – Let the solution cook in your microwave for about one to two minutes depending on your microwave’s wattage. For instance, if you have a 1,200-watt or higher microwave, one to one and a half minutes will probably be sufficient. However, if you have a 700-watt microwave, you’ll need to heat the solution for longer (about two minutes). You want it to get nice and steamy but not boil over or spill out of the bowl. By microwaving first, you’re letting the steam do most of the heavy lifting for you.

Step 3 – Once the time is finished, keep the door closed for about three minutes, and let the steam heat up the bottom, sides, and roof of your microwave.

Step 4 – After the three minutes are up, carefully remove the bowl. You will probably need a pot holder to avoid burning yourself, as it’s going to be hot.

Step 5 – Wipe off all the sides with a paper towel or cloth and use an abrasive sponge to remove stubborn, stuck-on foods. Avoid using Clorox wipes.

Step 6 – Hand-wash the rotating plate with soap and water. You can run the rotating plate through the dishwasher if needed.

Step 7 – Clean your microwave’s exterior, buttons, and display panel with a paper towel or cloth covered in disinfectant cleaner or soap and water. Do not spray the cleaner directly onto the microwave because it can get into the venting system. Spray the cleaner onto the paper towel, and then wipe the microwave’s exterior, buttons, and display panel.

Step 8 – If your microwave has a seal or gasket around the door, wipe it with a wet and soapy paper towel. Don’t forget to clean the roller wheel, either by wiping it with a towel or scrubbing it with a sponge. Remove any soap residue from the inside of the microwave with a dry paper towel.

Step 9 – Reassemble the roller wheel and rotating plate once you have cleaned them.

Step 10 – Enjoy your beautiful, clean microwave.

Tips