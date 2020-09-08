How to clean a mattress: Everything you need to know

Cleaning your mattress is perhaps the least enjoyable task followed closely behind cleaning your oven and taking the bins out.

It’s easy to put it off by claiming you don't having enough time for such a menial task, but now most of us are self-isolating during the lockdown, we’re spending more time indoors than usual. And that means we've all got time.

And without a commute to contend with, or anywhere to go on the weekends, now you have no excuse.

Particularly as hygiene is more important than ever, it's a job well in need of doing.

While you have probably deep cleaned your house, this is your guide to doing the same to your mattress, the products you’ll need, when it’s time to buy a new one and all your questions about them answered.

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

How often should you clean your mattress?

Even though we spend a third of our lives in our beds, you probably won’t think about cleaning your mattress until you spill something on it but Simon Williams, a spokesperson from the National Bed Federation recommends giving your mattress a quick vacuum every six months.

What do you need to clean a mattress?

Kate Dutton, product director for eve sleep tells The Independent: “You’ll need a vacuum cleaner with a suction tool attached, a damp cloth and if you have it, stain remover, along with some good old fashioned elbow grease.”

For hassle-free hoovering, the Dyson V11 absolute is expensive at £599.99 but worth the investment, coming in at number one in our IndyBest on the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

It will give you 60 minutes of power on the minimum setting, only takes three and a half hours to full charge, reaches into all the nooks and crannies and is lightweight.

What’s the best way to clean a mattress?

Williams recommends sprinkling your mattress with a freshening powder of baking soda and leaving it for 30 minutes before vacuuming in order to help get rid of odours and general build of dust and grime. “It’s also worth turning the mattress over to clean both sides, even if your mattress is a single-sided product,” he adds.

If your mattress comes with a removable cover, most can be put in the washing machine at 40 degrees, then put back on your mattress once totally dry.

Dutton advises to run your vacuum over the top and sides of the mattress with the suction tool attached, then using the damp cloth and stain remover, gently rub away any stains.

“It’s important not to soak the mattress and only use a damp cloth. You’ll just need to leave your mattress to air dry afterwards, so it might be worth doing this first thing in the morning,” she adds.

How can you clean stains from a mattress?

According to the National Bed Federation website’s guide to ridding stains from your mattress, stains such as urine can be removed using a sponge dampened with a warm solution of mild detergent or upholstery shampoo.

Following that, wipe the mattress with cold water and a few drops of an antiseptic such as Milton.

The same can be done for vomit and diarrhoea too.

How can you stop a mattress from smelling?

To keep your bed odour-free, Williams suggests regular airing, so every morning throw back the bedclothes with the windows open to let the fresh air get to it and spray with a fabric freshener.

Additionally, Dutton details the importance of your bed frame in ensuring your mattress doesn’t smell. “Ventilation is absolutely key, so a bed frame with slats will help air circulate around your mattress and prevent any damp build-up.”

View photos Using a mattress protector will mean that you don’t need to clean your mattress as often (Photograph: Getty Images) More